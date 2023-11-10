Celebrating Diwali

Words by Hansa Tote

Diwali is known as the ‘festival of lights’ (coming from the Sanskrit word ‘dipavali’ meaning row of lights) and is celebrated by over a billion people all over the world, all gathering to honour the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over dark.

The significance of Diwali in religion

It is the biggest festival in India, being observed by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, all of whom have their own unique ways of and reasons for celebrating. In Hinduism, it commemorates the return of Prince Rama and his wife Sita to their home of Ayodhya following a 14-year exile and a triumphant battle against the evil demon Ravana. To help the prince and his wife find their way back home after the 14 years, the people of Ayodyha left lamps and candles outside their houses to guide them. This is why people celebrate with fireworks and candles – to remember the lights that lit the way.

In Jainism, Diwali is celebrated as the day Mahavir Bhagwan (the 24th and last Tirthankara, or spiritual teacher) left his body and achieved nirvana – a state of infinite bliss, knowledge, and perception attained by complete liberation of the soul. The festival is an acknowledgement of his contributions and teachings to humankind.

In the Sikh religion, Diwali commemorates the release of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 princes that have been imprisoned alongside him by Emperor Jahangir. Sikhs lit the Golden Temple to celebrate the return of the guru; this is a tradition that still happens today with people lighting floating candles on the water outside the temple.

How is Diwali celebrated?

The festival spans over five days, with the third day being the biggest celebration. Leading up to Diwali, people buy new clothes, jewellery, and homeware to decorate their homes. The main decoration for the festivities are lights, with homes becoming adorned with candles and lamps, and people gearing up to host or observe beautiful firework shows. People will host friends and family for dinners and celebrations, often involving the exchange of gifts such as nuts or sweets. A gold gift is also very common, to wish the recipient good luck and a prosperous future.

What Diwali means to me

Prior to coming to university, Diwali was always celebrated at home with my family. We never did anything much, but we would always make sure to carve out a day of the Diwali weekend to do something. My mum would spend all day cooking the most incredible Indian meals and snacks, even digging out my Jee-Jee’s puri press for the special occasion. I was in charge of decorations, spending all day putting tealights in our candle holders from India, getting out the red and gold tablecloth, and trying (and failing miserably) to fold the napkins into fancy shapes, all while the house filled with the mouth-watering aroma of my mum’s cooking.

When it was time to eat, my brothers and I would scramble to the table and pile our plates with deliciousness, trying to copy our dad using naan to eat his food rather than cutlery, but really all we did was make a bit of a mess.

After dinner was the main event, everyone’s favourite part of our family Diwali… It was time to watch my dad’s (attempt at a) firework show; a spectacle involving the finest home fireworks Homebase had to offer, and lots of panicked running away from roman candles. We would write our names with sparklers and watch the ‘display’ all the while being slightly convinced that we would be blown up by a Catherine wheel gone awry.

My first Diwali away from home was in my first year of uni, and I was lucky enough to live with two Indian boys, both of whom were also having to celebrate away from home. I cooked for my flat while the boys managed to find about 50 samosas (I still don’t know where from, they just appeared).

Since first year, I’ve not lived with any other people that celebrate Diwali, but I have been so incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by friends that will make the occasion special for me. For the last two years, I have once again cooked for everyone and we’ve had a meal together, always followed by sparklers in the garden (trying not to set Cathays on fire). This upcoming Diwali will be no exception with my flatmates and I already Googling recipes, but it will be so much more special to me because, for the first time in three years, I won’t be celebrating without my family! My youngest brother is coming from Swansea, and I can’t wait.

To me, Diwali was always a chance to spend time with my family and now, with my brothers and I being scattered all over, the fact I get to see even one of them ensures that Diwali will have all the meaning it used to.