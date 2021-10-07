The best comfy trainers under £75

Words by Suraya Kazzuz

As the autumn term begins, we all start looking to our wardrobes trying to find the perfect back to uni outfits, and our shoes can be the make or break. I’m sure we’re all looking down at our Nike Airforce 1’s feeling less than impressed. So maybe it’s time to throw those old shoes out and check out the list I’ve compiled of the best trainers to buy on a budget that you can wear from the classroom to the SU.



First, we have the Adidas Forum Lows (and low is right with the price of these shoes coming in at £50 at selected stores). These shoes are incredibly versatile and can suit any outfit for any occasion. Inspired by basketball heritage and the music scene of the 80’s, the adidas Forum Low brings a retro silhouette right up to date.



Shop: Zalando.com and Very.com

For a pop of colour, the Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage Shoes are perfect and cost exactly £75. These retro shoes act as a blast from the past and can add a bit of an interesting flair to any outfit, whether it be in a lecture hall or in a nightclub!



Next up on the list are the new Nike Court Vision Alta. These shoes cost just £72.98 on the Nike website and add a pop of pattern to the classic Nike style. These shoes would easily transfer from day to night and are great if you’re looking to show a bit more personality in your outfit – a definite must for all leopard print lovers.

Coming up next: The New Balance 452’s. These shoes are so sleek and a great fit for the trendsetter on a budget. The chunky 90’s sneakerhead aesthetic is truly fulfilled through these gorgeous (and cheap!) shoes. These are definitely a 10/10 and cost just £75.

Last but not least, we have the absolute bargain of a shoe, the Reebok Royal Techque. If you can’t already tell, Reebok are a go-to when it comes to finding trainers on a budget. These shoes are unique, sleek, and adaptable. These traditional shoes will literally suit any outfit for any occasion, and they come in at a shocking £50!