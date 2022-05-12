Celeb Wedding Dresses – Best to Worst

Words by Rowan Davies

Nothing makes me more excited than the anticipation of a wedding, more so, a celebrity wedding. It’s the gaudiness, the guest list, and the pop-cultural significance of it all. However, there is one aspect of a celebrity wedding that rests on everyone’s minds: the dress. The holy dress. I believe it’s appropriate to say that the wedding dress is the backbone of the ceremony. It’s the one thing that everyone remembers, so there’s much pressure for the bride-to-be to get it perfect. Some understand the assignment, and some don’t.

One celebrity who did was Solange Knowles, who opted for a crisp white gown with a complementing cape by Humberto Leon for Kenzo, as well as an ivory caped jumpsuit by Stephane Rolland when she married Alan Ferguson back in 2014. Far from a conventional wedding dress, both of Solange’s choices exuded elegance and fashion-forward thinking just as much, if not more, than a traditional gown. The final wedding portraits are a clear display of Solange’s progressive fashion intelligence and proves that it’s totally acceptable to step outside of the traditional box. Unfortunately for some, not all brides achieve Solange’s level of style, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) being one example that comes to mind. Back in 2019, her wedding to Justin Bieber broke the internet as the world raved about her custom Off White gown, while I on the other hand did not share the same enthusiasm. Her choice for tulle upon an excessive amount of lace proved to be the opposite of fashion-forward, topping it off with an unnecessary veil stitched with the words ‘Till Death Do Us Part’. Not only a cringe-worthy choice, but one that is memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Words by Maggie Gannon

I too love seeing what the celebs are getting hitched in as much as the next person, call me nosy but wedding dresses continue to diversify year upon year which I think makes celeb wedding culture in particular, even more exciting.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s elegant gowns in her two ceremonies with Nick Jonas including a gorgeous, embroidered dress by Ralph Lauren, and a stunning red lehenga made by Indian designer Sabyasachi, to Hailey Bieber’s previously discussed controversial Off-White number, there have been several notable hits and misses in the world of celeb weddings. Perhaps one of the most talked about at the moment is Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding which took place just last month. Peltz-Beckham wore a custom Valentino haute couture dress with a very long train. Her hair and makeup were inspired by 90s model Claudia Schiffer. Despite the long train, Peltz-Beckham’s look was very paired back, with an elegant, simple, fabric choice paired with lace gloves. I personally was a big fan of this look, but perhaps others might deem it too simplistic.

One other wedding dress that springs to mind is that of Miranda Kerr’s from her wedding to Evan Spiegel back in 2017. Kerr wore a simply stunning silk Dior dress embroidered with lily of the valley flowers. Kerr’s look was unlike many other celebrity looks, in that it was quite traditional and conservative. The gown was floor-length, featured long sleeves, and had a high neckline and a very traditional silhouette to it. Again, perhaps this dress too is a bit like marmite. For me, personally, I was a very big fan of Kerr’s dress, maybe it is something about the classic silk look that I think really works!