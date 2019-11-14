Conspiracy: Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson’s New Make-up Collaboration

By Rowan Davies

It comes as no surprise as to why Jeffree Star is synonymous within the beauty industry and YouTube universe. From his infamous online scandals to his multi-million-dollar cosmetic line Jeffree Star possesses the full celebrity package that we love, or hate in some cases. However how does his new make-up collaboration with popular YouTuber and close friend, Shane Dawson, shine an innovative and futuristic light on the world of beauty?

As a result of his increasing popularity that began on Myspace back in 2006 which eventually took him to the YouTube platform, Jeffree Star embarked on his make-up journey by releasing a three liquid lipstick collection in 2014 after announcing the foundation of his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.He then in 2015 released a commercial via his YouTube channel announcing an extension to his collection of lip products that consisted of a variety of different velour liquid lipsticks. The commercial featured Jeffree as the focal character in a collective of different scenes with one of his own music numbers in the background, a quintessential Jeffree Star marketing strategy. The cosmetic company then branched out on its products in 2016 with the release of Jeffree’s first eye shadow palette Beauty Killer, named after his album, which featured ten shades ranging from mattes, shimmers and metallics. Shortly after the release of the Beauty Killer palette Jeffree announced his second palette Androgyny on his YouTube channel in 2017 in which he took a different approach to by including more neutral and nude shades but still maintaining the Jeffree Star aesthetic. Following the success in sales of his eyeshadow palettes and liquid lipsticks, this had allowed the Jeffree Star Cosmetics company to release another two eyeshadow palettes along with new products from concealers to setting powders, and even apparel and accessories. However you could argue that the recent conspiracy collection with Shane Dawson has been the most anticipated project to have ever been associated with the Jeffree Star Cosmetics brand, or even with the YouTube platform.

Popular YouTuber Shane Dawson is no stranger to the online world and became good friends with Jeffree following his five-part documentary series The Secret World of Jeffree Star which was released in August 2018. During the finale episode Jeffree and Shane briefly spoke about a potential collaboration however the possibility of the two combining creative forces was not made definite. The world was not ready for what were to be announced next. Again through the means of YouTube Shane Dawson teased the world with a hefty four-minute trailer for a new series titled The Beautiful World of Jeffree Starin September 2019, and the internet exploded. Through the series we witnessed the creative process of Jeffree and Shane’s new make-up partnership. The Conspiracy Collection consists of the classic eyeshadow palette along with accessories, lip products and gift bundles, all available for purchase online through Beauty Bay and the Jeffree Star Cosmetics site. Upon release day both sites crashed as a result of the raging popularity shown by consumers and every unit of the conspiracy palette along with other products sold out completely.

The ad campaign for the new collection features a quirky Shane and Jeffree painted for the gods dressed in metallics and animal prints, maintaining a cohesive theme throughout the collection. It is possible to argue that the conspiracy collection is revolutionary in relation to it encouraging boys and men to experiment with the art of make-up. Both Shane and Jeffree are far from timid when it comes to make-up and it shows in the campaign and also through many of Shane’s videos where he is made over by other beauty YouTubers. Though some may simply question the notion of boys using make-up it is incredible that influencers such as Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star are there to inspire young boys who would like to get creative with products they feel comfortable with using.

However, is the release of Jeffree’s new collaboration a mechanism to distract people from his recent controversies online? The majority of Jeffree Star’s online career has consisted of him dipping in and out of scandals, from people calling him out on racist behaviour to his feud with Kat Von D. At the start of the conspiracy collection’s creative process was when the infamous James Charles vs Tati Westbrook drama broke out on YouTube and as a means of defending Tati, Jeffree Star inserted himself into the argument, and his decision to do so resulted in a decrease of his subscriber count. Although, Jeffree Star always seems to redeem himself and gain back respect following his controversies and his new collaboration with Shane Dawson is a smart means of distraction that proved to be successful given its immediate sell out and high demand for restock.