First Date Outfit Ideas

Illustration by Shafia Motaleb (@artsyfifi)

Words by Maggie Gannon

This year’s Valentine’s Day, whether it’s something you choose to celebrate or perhaps ignore, is certainly going to be different. If you found yourself chatting over zoom calls or making the most of those FaceTime dates, the time has now come again where this holiday, like many others, can happen in person. Unfortunately, though, wearing pyjama bottoms, cosy slippers and a nice top probably isn’t what you fancy wearing out anymore, although, if you prefer a chilled night in it can certainly do the trick.

For those of us wanting to head out with a special someone, friend, or generally someone we care about, finding ourselves stuck on what to wear is inevitable. However, first dates in particular can certainly come with the added stresses of wanting to feel confident and comfortable, yet venue and weather appropriate.

If you’re finding yourself excited to go on a first date yet unsure on what to wear, my biggest piece of advice would be to wear something you feel confident and happy in (no one wants to constantly be pulling up a strap or fidgeting with a skirt that rides up, right?). Although this sounds slightly cheesy and possibly a bit cliché, I believe this is the key to feeling comfortable. After all, the date should be about discussing interests and having a laugh, so wardrobe malfunctions are certainly not what you need to be worrying about.

If you typically find yourself reaching for trainers or a comfy pair of boots over heels or smart shoes like myself, then definitely opt for those. If you have a favourite jumper, shirt, or skirt, perhaps try pairing that with some other basics and accessories to complete the look. First dates are certainly an easy time to experiment with dress, but, after all, you want to feel like yourself, so you’re best opting for something you feel most like yourself in.

Outfits are certainly dependent on the venue, but the one thing that’s a given in Cardiff is the weather. No matter where you’re going, a coat with a hood, or an umbrella chucked in your bag at the last minute is never a bad accessory to have at all!

Words by Suraya Kazzuz

Now that we’re back to dating IRL and socially distanced dating is over, we have more venue options for date night than ever before. Instead of strolls in the park we can go back to bars and restaurants. Whether it’s your first date or your fiftieth, it can be hard to know exactly what to wear to help boost your confidence on a date. Now, of course, date night outfits are made all the more complicated depending on the venue. The best course to follow is prioritising being comfortable.

If you’re going on a dinner date or going to a bar for drinks, the outfit can be quite easy to pull together. Now that we don’t have to necessarily consider the long walk in the park, we can ditch the trainers and dress up again. You can go the traditional route and wear a short dress or skirt. While it’s exciting that we now have a few more options in the wardrobe department, it’s totally okay if you want to stick to comfortable clothes on a date. You can easily wear trainers with a skirt and nice top or blouse in order to boost your confidence on a date. Or, if you still want to wear heels but want to be comfortable, you can decide to take a different approach, wear some jeans with a lingerie style top and heels to dress up the outfit a little.

While it’s nice that we have the option to go back to traditional dating venues, it can still be really fun and exciting to do something a little adventurous. If you’re going on a date which requires a lot of walking or moving around, for example going to an arcade/bar like Boom Battle Bar in Cardiff, you may not want to wear heels. In this case, you can easily dress up a casual outfit with trainers by wearing some tights under a dress or skirt. Now of course in 2022 there are hundreds of options when it comes to fashion. You may want to venture out and try wearing some dress trousers with a crop top.

No matter what you decide to wear you can always look towards your jewellery box to spruce up the outfit a little. Necklaces, earrings, maybe even sunglasses depending on the venue. Whichever route you choose, make sure you prioritise yourself. Make sure that you feel confident in what you are wearing and all else will follow!