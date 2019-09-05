Freshers’ Fashion

Icebreaker

By Megan Evans

I can safely say that fresher’s week was one of the most daunting experiences of my entire year! Before I moved in to my flat, I knew that I wanted to buy some new clothes to freshen up my student wardrobe but also on a budget. Shopping online to places such as Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing has been the best decision as although I couldn’t try the items on in advance, there seemed to be more variety in what to choose as well as seeing models styling certain clothes so I could see what sort of things suited what.

Icebreaker is probably one of the biggest nights of freshers as it is the first proper night out in the Student’s Union as it is usually held on the Monday beginning of the Fresher’s Week and it is an event I highly recommend attending in order to mingle. You can get a wristband, glow sticks, UV paint and a Polaroid booth just to name a few and different rooms with lots of amazing music! I wore a red bandeau with some sparkly culottes trousers, as I wanted to look more put together but adding that extra layer of comfort with culottes instead of high-waisted jeans so I could move around and because they were in trend. I decided to wear some basic black heels to make the look more sophisticated but an hour in and I regretted it massively so this year I will be wearing my high top Vans to ALL events I attend to. I would also say Primark and Bershka are musts for affordable tank tops, bodysuits, trousers and skirts for this event but of course recycle your clothes regularly as a black denim skirt can most definitely be worn several times during freshers if you wanted to be more sustainable with choices!

90s vs 00s

By Sophie Coombs

The 90s vs 00s night at Revs is notorious for its bright and nostalgic outfits. As soon as you enter Revolution, you’re surrounded by classic tunes that you know and love, retro games and plenty of booze. Every year, you are guaranteed to see the classic ‘Clueless’ outfits from that first scene and plenty of grungy-glitz that is sure to make you wish you’d prepped your outfit sooner.

Last year, as a fresher, I attended my first 90s night with my flatmates and we all went for it. I managed to find this glittery number from Primark (which is always my go-to for last minute outfit panicking) and I threw over an oversized black denim jacket from ASOS to create a more grungy feel. ASOS has plenty of 90s-00s themed items and often has edits that put them all in one place for you – this is also common with other fast fashion sites such as PLT and Missguided, but I’m trying to steer clear of them. Of course, you can’t go wrong with wandering Cardiff’s wonderful arcades and having a browse in their vintage stores, if you’re wanting to go more authentic and ethical.