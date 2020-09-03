GET THE LOOK SERIES: Model Off-Duty

Words by Rachel Citron

Introducing the new GET THE LOOK series, a one stop destination to find fashion inspiration from a wide range of celebrities, red carpet fashion, street style and social media trends.

Often when coming across a picture of a celebrity’s outfit, a number of points run through my head, from “wow I need a stylist” to “how much is my bank balance is going to suffer by the time I have achieved this look?” Consequently, within this series, similar outfit options, often coined as “dupes,” for each GET THE LOOK will be suggested allowing a similar, yet affordable take on the outfit that won’t have your bank account crying.

To achieve a similar sometimes almost identical look, brands such as ASOS and Topshop which often offer student discounts, as well as established fashion names which heavily discount during sales, can give you the impressive style social media stars portray, at a price point that appeals to your budget. The GET THE LOOK series aims to point you in the direction of looking for alternatives so that you have every opportunity achieve the same effortless fashionable style, just like your fashion icon.

A trend that provides a vast amount of fashion inspiration is off-duty style, effortlessly put together outfits that have a casual feeling of comfort and can be recreated easily and worn on everyday occasions, however fashionably on point. An aspect of off-duty style that conquers this fashion game is the Model Off-Duty. Despite fashion essentially being their job, and undeniably having stylists galore and an over pouring of the latest trending clothing, their off-duty looks can often be simply recreated allowing an achievable look that is affordable and insanely close to the exact version. This edition of the GET THE LOOK Series features mega supermodels Winnie Harlow and Lucky Blue Smith.

GET THIS LOOK FOR LESS: WINNIE HARLOW

Canadian fashion model Winnie was propelled to fame through an appearance on the 2014 America’s Next Top Model television show. Her subsequent mega supermodel status has seen her working with huge brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, appearing on Vogue covers, walking in the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and, memorably, her appearance in Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Winnie is an inspiring public spokesperson for the condition of Vitiligo, and has been named in BBC 100 Women in 2016. Harlow is a huge fashion inspiration, constantly serving seamlessly cool “off-duty” looks on her Instagram.

The white and neutral colours within this look are amazing. Enabling this look to be the perfect transition outfit from summer to autumn.

Shop similar options for each part of Winnie’s outfit:

This seamless nude crop top from Hollister is almost identical to Winnie’s, for the sale price of £6.99, this is also a steal. Gilly Hicks Seamless Crop Cami in Nude Sale Price: £6.99

This ASOS cream faux fur coat is a perfect dupe for Winnie’s coat. The buttons and collar also make it slightly unique. Wear it off the shoulder to achieve Winne’s look ASOS Design faux fur button through coat in cream Sale Price: £33.75

Any pair of classic white jeans can achieve Winnie’s look. These Berksha jeggings available on ASOS are a perfect match and are set to become a wardrobe staple to wear with any outfit. Berksha Jeggings in white from ASOS Price: £15.99

Winnie’s amazing cream boots have a stylish elasticated baggy effect with a slight ruching. Hence, these amazing ruched knee-high boots from Public Desire are a perfect dupe finishing the outfit perfectly. Public Desire Mine Beige PU Knee High Boots Price: £44.99

Accessorise your outfit with this gold chunky chain from ASOS. Achieve a nearly identical vibe to Winnie with this necklace for under £10 pounds. Perfect! ASOS Design short chunky chain in gold tone Price: £6

GET THIS LOOK FOR LESS: LUCKY BLUE SMITH

When thinking about male Model off-duty, well in his case male supermodel off-duty, Lucky Blue Smith comes to mind. Scouted at the age of 10, his modelling career has taken off and he has become one of the most successful male models in the world. His Instagram is the perfect place for fashion inspiration as this is genuinely filled with amazing casual, laid back outfits to recreate.

This all blue outfit with the hint of white from a classic pair of trainers is the perfect informal, yet unique, outfit. The cowboy style denim shirt stands out immediately, paired with a pair of casual blue trousers, this outfit is truly simple, yet fashionable.

Shop similar options for each part of Lucky’s outfit:

This western Pull and Bear denim shirt is a perfect equivalent to achieve Lucky’s look. Although the mid blue is slightly different from Lucky’s light blue choice, with the added pockets and the western details, this is nearly identical to the off-duty outfit. Pull&Bear western denim in mid blue Price: Sale Price £15.95

Lucky’s navy trousers can be similarly achieved with these Cargo trousers, ensuring comfort and achieve this stylish fit. Although Lucky’s trousers are a straight leg plain navy style, the Cargo style will add a unique take on this outfit, whilst achieving an almost identical vibe Bellfield Willza Cargo Mens Trousers | Navy Price: Sale Price: £20