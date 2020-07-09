Online Sustainable Shopping Sorted

Depop

Depop is an amazing app that allows users to buy and sell pre-owned items. Sustainability grounds this app through users being able to buy second-hand products (which may also be unworn; still with labels!) from any seller on the platform. Users can search any brand from Urban Outfitters, Topshop, to vintage sellers crafting their own upcycling designs and innovative self-designs, so this platform is highly unique. The range of prices available is attractive, fitting any budget. Often sellers are also donating proceeds to great causes, thus the rewards of buying through this platform can be sustainability and charitable.

Princess Polly Vintage Tie Up Top Black