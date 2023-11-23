Paris, Milan, Cathays: Current Fashion Trends In The Student Centre Of Cardiff 

Words by Sadie Smith

Autumn has gone and taken strategically layered outfits with it, leaving behind bundled-up students stumbling their way through windy Cathays. Puffer coats, joggers, and oversized scarves have seized the Cardiff student population; famed for their ability to provide cozy vibes in a way that a trench coat simply can’t.

If you choose to venture out to Lidl, a life hack predominantly used among the girls of Cathays is the ‘balaclava scarf’. A last-minute solution to the age-old issue of being caught in the rain, the ‘balaclava scarf’ saves your hair and makeup when you’ve left the house hoodless. Whilst covering your face and hair against the elements is not a new phenomenon, using your Acne Studios dupe to shield from the Cathays climate is. Although bundling up doesn’t initially scream style, pairing the ’balaclava scarf’ with a coffee and claw clip creates a Bridget Jones-like balance between disheveled and put together. Add a coffee and you’re walking to your lecture feeling slightly weathered but energized.

My last observation of the ‘balaclava scarf’ comes with a warning – the danger of sacrificing your peripheral vision is something to be considered when crossing roads, so make sure not to wrap up whilst wearing headphones!

Words by Annalise Dellow

As the colder months approach, we witness the Cathays fashion scene change from mini

skirts, camis, and jorts making way for the warmer alternative of jeans and joggers… particularly the Canterbury joggers this year! Originating as a trend within sports teams, these joggers have swiftly evolved into a prominent fashion choice among Cardiff students; emblematic of both comfort and style.

A Cathays favorite – and perfect to pair with joggers – is the infamous claw clip. A trend triumphantly brought back from the ‘90s gracing the locks of individuals, from runways to Cathays streets. The claw clip has emerged as the preferred hair accessory for people seeking convenience and style… especially helping us students out on greasy hair Thursdays!

To complete this staple outfit comes the bold presence of Ugg Boots – or fake Uggs, affectionately known as “fuggs”. But the Welsh weather, especially on those rainy days that Cathays is renowned for, poses a serious threat to the practicality of this wardrobe choice. Those who want to combine style with weather-appropriate clothing face a dilemma between the practicality of the Uggs suede exterior and the infamous Welsh rain.

Words by Olivia Griffin

Struggling for winter fashion inspiration? You needn’t look further than the streets of CF24.

My ten-minute commute to Uni through the glorious Cathays can be like walking through a real-life Pinterest board, and often leaves me wanting to frantically scroll on Vinted for jackets, scarves, and hats inspired by a plethora of different outfits I see on a daily basis.

Fur coats have especially piqued my interest this season; long cream/beige ones to be super specific, but any fur coat makes an outfit look instantly elevated. Paired with wide-leg joggers, a hoodie, and a bright-colored skinny scarf I would never be able to tell you’d been out till 3 AM the night before. Dark denim is another one of my favorite winter trends this season, as well as denim-on-denim. An indigo blue co-ord paired with a red scarf and Adidas trainers are what dreams are made of. Another plus to dark blue denim is that it doesn’t have to be washed so often – jeans take approximately 5 business days to dry in our beloved Cathays.

As a Cardiff student, I can’t help but notice the absence of blue shirts and chinos over the past few weeks. But fear not, the Cardiff Uni quarter-zip will grace your eyes on a regular basis; we get it, you play for the Uni team.