Personal Tattoo Stories – Top Boy Tattoo, Brighton and Hove

By Emily Jade Ricalton

After the passing of my Great Uncle last year, this September I decided to get a tattoo that would always remind me of him; a homage to the respect I built for him throughout my younger years.

Having had three more tattoos previously, I’d say I am pretty educated in the world of tattoos – from knowing the best artists and studios, I’m pretty confident in saying that I know what I’m doing when it comes to getting a tattoo. And, especially for this piece, I couldn’t have been any more educated on who to go to. Within my ever-growing interest for the tattoo industry, I have always admired two specific artists, Emily Malice and Georgina Hawkes, and having already had a piece done by Miss Malice, I just knew that I had to make the 2-hour journey down to the seaside town located in East Sussex.

As a very successful journalist, my Uncle began his career at The Argus located in Brighton – the same location as to where Gee now works, in Hove, a 40-minute walk from the centre of this welcoming city. My Uncle’s career within journalism was one of the main reasons as to why I became so inspired and interested in this industry, influencing me to take the same journey that he made during his younger years. As a result of this, I was led to believe that getting a tattoo in Brighton, especially one that resembles the admiration that I had for my Uncle, would be perfect – a little reminder of the impact that my Uncle has had upon my love of writing and journalism. Not only can the artist be important whilst choosing a tattoo, but so can the place. I can forever say that I got a tattoo in Brighton as it was my Uncle’s favourite place, and there is nothing more rewarding to me than that statement.

Having said that, Gee is definitely a tattoo artist to watch out for. Her fine line work and perfectly detailed pieces are the definition of beautiful. This magnificent artist works with such a precision that her outcomes almost look like they could be framed within a gallery, they are absolutely unbelievable and I was left more than pleased with my tattoo. She went above and beyond my expectations for what I wanted for the design of my fourth piece.

Top Boy Tattoo, Georgina Hawkes, Brighton and Hove

Not only does Hawkes specialise in fine line tattoos, but she also has a strong talent for floral designs, and considering as my other three tattoos have been inspired by the natural world, I decided to go to Gee for this exact reason. I wanted another botanical piece that was inspired by the relationship I had with my Great Uncle, allowing me to keep a running theme throughout the designs of my tattoos. Due to this reason, I settled on a small raspberry plant that would hug the shape of my ankle. My Uncle would always make a dessert involving this simple fruit. Whether it was Christmas or any other special occasion, this became a signature flavour of his cooking, making it a staple of my memories about him. The simplest tattoos are usually the best, and this is definitely true when considering the design of my newest piece.

As mentioned before, I love the idea that all of my tattoos connect together and are held within an overriding theme of flowers. For me, personally, flowers are a representation of hope, or even happiness, they add colour and light to our days and can be used to cheer up a bad situation. Life isn’t always great, so my permanent flowers remind me of that everything will eventually be okay. It’s my own little motivation that I can always keep for myself, and that is why I will always adore the joy that tattoos can bring to their wearer.

Now, this leads on to another reason as to why I chose Gee for my new tattoo. All of my other designs have been created and done by female tattoo artists, allowing me to use their art as a symbol of empowerment that women can create by coming together, bringing confidence to other girls, like myself. For me, they are a boost of self-assurance, reminding me of who I am and who I can eventually become in much darker situations.

Now, if this hasn’t sold getting a tattoo to you, then I don’t know what will. For me, tattoos can become a symbol of absolutely anything. As long as you can attach a meaning to it, then it matters and becomes something extremely important to you. Not only can they be forms of personal expression, but they can also resemble a loved one or something you love within life, becoming a piece of art that represents you. They allow you to show off someone’s art, like Georgina’s work, whilst receiving something that is extremely unique to your own personal style and representation to the world. Tattooing is a very important element of the art world, so encourage it and edit your appearance to the way that you want it to be – in a safe way, obviously.

Yes, I am very passionate about tattooing and not many people will agree with me, but for me, my tattoos have allowed me to become myself, gaining confidence with each piece that I receive. So, go check Georgina Hawkes out on Instagram, maybe you’ll see something that suits you or even catches your eye. Tattoos are a very individual thing, so express that and make it your own!

Gee Hawke’s social media and work accounts will be attached below.

Gee Hawkes (Tattoo Account)– geehawkestattoo

Top Boy Tattoos (Working Tattoo Studio)- topboytattoo