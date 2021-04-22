Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

Words by Rubie Barker

“Second-Skin” Tops are a trend that is gaining more popularity each season. In plain neutrals and bold prints, as the name suggests, they fit like a second skin. From the runway to the every day, they are used as bases for layering or simply being tucked into high waisted skirts and trousers. They are one of the easiest trends this season, and as we have seen in the past year, comfort has inspired this piece to be a choice of many designers. While they are a throwback to the late 90s and early 2000s, the often sheer fabric allows inspiration from across the decades with tie-dye patterns and neon piping. They are a great transitional piece as we move from winter into the warmer months, or for those chilly spring days we know we’ll experience.

In terms of the colours we are seeing this season, sorbet pastels are dominating. This soft comforting palette is bringing some peace and calm in an otherwise hectic world. Millennial Pink had dominated previous seasons and it seems like it could signal the start of pastel colours taking more of a front line. While neon also seems to be making somewhat of a comeback, Sorbet hues are appearing everywhere from dungarees to dresses and they complement every skin tone!

It may seem like the mini skirt never really goes out of fashion but it really is back this year. Although the runways seemed to flaunt low waisted and short hemlines, if like me you are not so sure about the return of the lower waistline then don’t fret, there are plenty more options. The pleated mini skirt was a hit last summer and it is back. Spring in the UK isn’t always exactly skirt friendly weather but if you can’t wait for restaurants and clubs to re-open to wear yours they can easily be dressed down with a pair of chunky boots for a walk in the park.

Wide Leg trousers are back in full force this season. From smarter chic suits to retro wide-leg jeans as we transition into the hopefully warmer months, they are a must-have for every occasion and their flattering fit shows us exactly why they are dominating. In the past 5 years or so, we have seen looser fitting trousers taking over from the staple skinny jeans and tighter fitting trousers, and this is just another example. Neutral tones seem to be the colour of choice this spring allowing easy pairing with all tones, styles and footwear.

If low or mid-rise trousers are something you are confident in then there are plenty of options for trousers and jeans this Spring! This does definitely feel like another 2000s style that is already making a comeback in just under 20 years but if you aren’t scared of the low rise (I know I certainly am) then it is a bold choice worth making this season. In their first era of popularity this century they were often associated with body shaming and extreme thinness but hopefully this time around they will have a far more diverse appeal. From midrise flared trousers to more low rise skater style 90s jean though there are plenty of options out there.

Some honourable mentions this season have to be the Y2K inspired DIY Jewellery that makes me want to delve into my childhood jewellery box. Although if you want to stray away from the jewellery you once wore to a school disco though there are plenty of options to buy from, from Depop stores to Urban Outfitters. Once again the shoulder bag and sweater vest are back for another season and are sure to be seen into the summer.