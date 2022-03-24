The Best Beauty Trends of 2022

It can be hard to keep up with all of the beauty trends that are on the rise in 2022 so our contributors have compiled some of their favourite beauty trends for the year!

Words by Dominic Bramley-Carr

Sustainability is becoming something that is increasingly on our minds as we shop. Whether that’s in our avoidance of certain brands or choices to buy second-hand, the impact that consumer behaviours have on the environment has made many of us more conscious of where our money goes. This is especially true when it comes to the beauty industry. More and more, we’re seeing the use of sustainable products in everyday routines, especially with the rise of refillables. Natural deodorants like Wild have become super popular, possibly helped by their aesthetically pleasing cases which look great on Instagram. Brands like The Body Shop have launched schemes where you invest in a reusable bottle and you can take it back to be refilled with shampoo, conditioner, shower gel or handwash for less than the cost of a plastic bottle. Makeup and skincare brands are more and more often using recyclable or sustainable packaging, not to mention the increasing amount of cruelty-free vegan formulas. This all reflects a shift in our attitude towards the environment.

It’s important to say that this should not be considered a trend in the fast-moving way trends often are defined and I am hopeful that these changes are reflective of a more environmentally conscious and considerate approach in the beauty industry that’s here to stay. As a large contributor to environmental waste, it’s important to see a shift in beauty companies’ production practices rather than solely putting the onus ourselves. It would be naïve to ignore the different price points that sustainable brands operate at currently, making it not sustainable for many people’s budgets. An overhaul of the beauty industry is what is actually needed to take sustainability from a trend to an everyday. Nevertheless, the increase in sustainable beauty usage is promising and I can’t wait to see how it evolves.

Words by Maggie Gannon–

Perhaps finding its fame on TikTok, the ‘clean girl look’ or ‘clean girl aesthetic’ has continued to surge in popularity as we enter this new year. This trend is quite the opposite of those that have come before it, with it relying on dewy skin, natural fluffy brows, and a glossy lip. Trends are known for coming around and going away again very quickly, and sometimes it does feel like the days of heavily defined brows and matte lips was just a minute or two ago. This trend, however, stems from a model-off-duty look and the hashtags are inundated with the latest ‘it-girls’. They’re not only sporting this natural look but commonly also seen in minimal athleisure, expensive jewellery and dare I say it… spot-free skin.

Arguably this trend is fairly problematic, in that these looks are only ever achieved in videos that feature extremely expensive products, as well as tending to have blurring filters applied on them that don’t showcase real skin. Nonetheless, as someone who suffers from acne, I have given this trend a go, largely due to seeing other girls with skin like mine doing the same. Despite a glowy cc cream not completely covering my skin texture, I’ve really enjoyed wearing less makeup especially as the weather is getting warmer! Fluffing out my eyebrows with some gel and applying a bit of gloss doesn’t only save me time but it just helps to make me feel that bit more put together in the mornings.

If you were wanting to give this trend a go but perhaps don’t believe in the ‘clean’ name or feel as though you can’t, then I would definitely explore some of the less ‘viral’ videos out there. This sort of look doesn’t have to cost a mortgage either, and great cc creams with SPF as well as brow gels and glosses can be easily found in Boots or Superdrug! Although I perhaps don’t agree with the ‘clean’ notion to the aesthetic, I have really enjoyed this trend myself and I hope that gradually a better representation of ‘real skin’ will emerge amongst these viral videos. Equally, if you are someone that still prefers to wear much more makeup then keep doing you. Trends should be fun ideas to try out if it’s something that takes your fancy, not the only accepted look there is.

Words by Suraya Rumbold-Kazzuz–

We have come so far in terms of exciting new beauty trends that it is no surprise that each new trend is becoming more and more inventive. First came bushy brows, but now: the tooth gem.

Tooth gems have been around for a while, and I’m sure many of you have seen people sporting tooth gems on TikTok or Instagram, but what do we think of the apparent next megatrend? Will we look back in ten years with intense regret, or will it be the norm to sport some gems on your teeth?

This trend is something you can do at home (so long as you buy the proper application tools), or, more recently, you can have this done professionally at your regular eyelash/brow beauty salon. It is an especially exciting new trend as it involves an addition to your usual beauty routine. But will the trend actually gain traction?

This new gem trend is not just for your teeth. Gems are going to be making a comeback on nails, accessories and even hairstyles a la Maddie from Euphoria. It is hard to believe that this new blinged out-trend will last the test of time, but if you want to try out something exciting, unique and non-permanent, then perhaps you can try out some gems for yourself!