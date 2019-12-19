The Best Christmas Beauty Dupes

By Lois Brooks

With Christmas just around the corner, here is a short but sweet selection of beauty dupes as gift suggestions for loved ones at this festive time.

Beginning with a classic present which is always greatly appreciated, some new makeup brushes. Starting the New Year off with a fresh set of brushes never disappoints and Real Techniques, created by YouTuber’s Sam and Nic Chapman, always offer great Christmas sets. Although, it will set you back £20 , the “Sheer Glow Gift Set’ is perfect for someone just getting into makeup; or who just fancies a new selection! Boots always do offers on Real Techniques, so definitely have a look, plus you cannot go wrong with the student discount there too! This range consists of three brushes and a brush clutch. The makeup looks that you can create with this set is endless. If £20 is slightly over budget, then Studio London Brushes at Superdrug have just the thing. Originally £10, their ‘4 Piece Brush Set’ is similar to the Real Techniques, with the added bonus of an extra brush! Again, this Christmas set consists of four brushes; either face or eye focused enabling you to make the perfect New Year’s smoky eye! Studio London have a few gift sets this year and as Superdrug has the 10% student discount, it would be perfect for a Uni budget. Whilst they are considered to be on the lower end of the budget, they are a reliable purchase. On the other hand, Real Techniques are known for being at the top end of the industry and not often disappointing. Sometimes, loyalty to a brand goes a long way, and the Chapman sisters have built up a reputation not many can argue with.

Whilst the festive period is an excuse to treat loved ones, sometimes it’s not always about the price tag. Makeup lovers will know about the Huda Beauty eyeshadow palettes and how powerful their pigmentation really is. The price of one palette is £60 and just before Christmas, this might not work with your student budget, so maybe keep in mind Huda for any January sale discounts ( Feel Unique often have a promo code)! However, if you still want to create a neutral look over the festive season then W7 have you sorted. With inspiration taken from Huda Beauty’s “The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette” but with a more student friendly price tag of £12, W7 have released the “Socialite Eyeshadow Palette”. With 18 pressed pigments of all the nudes you could desire and some shimmers too, this palette is the perfect alternative to the popular Huda selection. The £48 price difference does suggest the pigmentation of the W7 won’t be as long lasting or as bold and bright, but it is still a Christmas present that would be greatly received.

Having good skin is essential to me, I am a firm believer that there is no point in having nice makeup, if you do not have a good base. But, like everything, skincare can be costly. In the summer, I made it my mission to find an affordable, but animal friendly and most importantly a product that works for my skin! From recommendations off of skincare YouTuber’s, I came across a DECIM brand ‘The Ordinary’ and I have never looked back. The Ordinary offer some affordable and effective products. My favourites include their ‘Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5’ at just £6, it’s hard to neglect your skin. They also do an amazing moisturiser also only at £5. Their ‘Squalane Cleanser’ is definitely on my list to try, but I am a firm lover of the Liz Earle cleanse and polish, and have been for nearly 5 years now… a creature of habit I know. The best thing is you can purchase the skincare from ASOS, which offers a student discount too.

Christmas can be expensive and so can trying to keep up with the trends, but always take the time to research the smaller brands. They often are just as good, and come at a lesser price, meaning you can buy twice as much!