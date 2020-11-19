THE BEST SIZE INCLUSIVE BRANDS

by Grace Hackett

SAVAGE X FENTY



Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is none other than a beautiful gift to the world. With sizes ranging from XS – 4XL, it shows us how lingerie and sleepwear can be empowering and sexy for every body-type. The inclusivity that this brand showcases is admirable and honest; it conveys how there is beauty in diversity and how it is something that deserves to be celebrated.

Savage X Fenty places an emphasis on making products accessible for nearly every individual, whatever size and whatever gender. The new men’s line sparked nothing but positive responses because not only is it fashionable, the brand included male plus-size models. This is something worth praising because it enables us to detach from body stereotypes and embrace realistic sizes – sizes that Savage X Fenty offer.

Although Savage X Fenty is typically lingerie and sleepwear, the creativity behind the products allows you to be creative with how you wear them. The corsets are crafted with beautiful detail, and seeing as these are a popular fashion trend, adding a Savage X Fenty corset to anybody’s wardrobe will have them walking down the high-street looking like they just stepped off the Fenty catwalk. The loungewear category also portrays how fashion and creativity lives at the heart of this brand, alongside inclusivity. Savage X Fenty articulates the best of both worlds with pure perfection.

ASOS



Not only does this brand offer you chic, stylish, affordable clothing, it also provides applaudable inclusivity for all sizes. ASOS supplies Tall, Petite and Plus size/curve ranges, meaning every body-type is welcomed to the latest fashion trends.

The website has over 800 brands to shop from, making it a great brand to go to when seeking good outfits at an affordable price. New clothes, shoes and accessories are added to the website each week meaning no individual, regardless of their height or size, will ever have to worry about missing out on the newest mainstream looks.

ASOS puts an emphasis on being able to wear the same clothes as celebrities. The brand name stands for ‘As Seen On Screen’ because it was built with the intention of being a celebrity-linked fashion brand. They release affordable, exclusive collections in collaboration with the top celebrities. By doing this, it gives every size range the opportunity to dress like their most admired fashion icons. For example, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock showcased a style edit which involved a plus size range. ASOS allows their customers to fulfil their desires of dressing the way the most stylish people dress, while focusing on the importance of size inclusivity too.

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE



Girlfriend Collective is an affordable and ethical activewear/loungewear brand that uses recycled materials, and with size inclusivity ranging from XXS – 6XL, this brand is worth admiring.

Girlfriend Collective provides trendy, comfortable staple pieces that everyone needs in their wardrobe, and with their range of sizing, everyone can have them. Their biker-shorts can be worn for exercise or high-street outfits, and the multiple colour options offer a range of style possibilities. Their supportive sports bras can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a chic oversized blazer, and their sweatshirts can be paired with stylish trousers to give that off-duty model look. The brand allows you to articulate their pieces through a variety of styles, worn in a variety of sizes.

They focus on the beauty of diversity; however, they also focus on the beauty of our planet and the ways we should look after it through being more sustainable. The brand’s pieces are made from recycled materials, for example the ‘Moon Tommy’ sports bras are made from ten recycled plastic bottles, and they offer a service where you can recycle your items when you are done with them.

Girlfriend Collective cannot be flawed; the inclusivity within this brand is prominent. It reflects how body empowerment is at the heart of their products and exhibiting diversity is a beautiful, important message.