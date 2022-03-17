The best vintage shops in Cardiff

An updated guide on the best indie shops in Cardiff

Words by Zoe Price

The Classics:

Where we all start in Cardiff of course is Hobos Vintage Clothing, hidden in the High Street Arcade this independent store has unmissable 70s, 80s and 90s clothing and accessories. Not only does Hobos have everything from Levi Jeans to your Grandad’s favourite jumper it is relatively cheap with t-shirts roughly being about £10 and pre-worn Vans around £10-£15. Don’t forget to explore downstairs where Hobos collection of suede and leather jackets steal the spotlight.

Next up is Flamingos Vintage Store, distinctive for being the first weigh and pay kilo store in Cardiff, you can find it in the Capitol Shopping Centre. While Flamingos has a variety of second-hand clothing, their collection of printed white t-shirts really stands out, even though they definitely fall in the pricier category of this list (one of these individually picked t-shirts being £18) their range and quality make it worth it. Other clothing is based on a three-colour tag category to determine the price, it is easy to find clothing for cheap although rare items can be individually priced.

The Hidden Gems:

If you’re living in Talybont this next place is perfect for you. The Ethical Boutique, launched by the non-profit organisation the SAFE Foundation, is found on Whitchurch Road and is brimming with handpicked pre-loved items, especially in women’s early 2000s fashion. Also offering swaps for clothing in store, most items in the Ethical Boutique range from £10-£15.

Penny Lane Vintage Boutique is just off Wellfield Road secluded away in Wellfield Court Arcade. Truly a Vintage Boutique, Penny Lane Vintage specialises in 50s and 60s clothing for both men and women, as well as vintage and costume jewellery. While prices on dresses often start at £30 their condition is as perfect as can be and that reflects in the price.

The Newcomers:

If you haven’t visited Knight’s Vintage, where have you been? Found on the balcony inside the Cardiff Market, Knight’s Vintage is simply a delight. Specialising in 80s, 90s and 2000s streetwear Knight’s Vintage is loaded with sportswear, novelty t-shirts and a shoe wall; also snap up treasures in the bargain bucket where everything is discounted to around £5. Top tip: owner Jake Knight updates his Instagram Story (@knight_vintage) every day with his top selections, making your fashion choices easier for you.

Cardiff Student Union’s Bootysale is the perfect place for grabbing new pieces for a night out. Founded by Micha Holloway, Bootysale functions similarly to Depop, where students donate their unwanted items and pay to have them on display for as little as £2 for five items a week, keeping the stock fresh. Find it in the Union on the ground floor packed with clothing often with the tags still on. At a fraction of the selling price, usually tops selling around the £10 mark, you don’t need to look any further for your latest fit for YOLO. And don’t forget to say hi to the Micha’s puppy Bonnie while you visit.

The Moving Moment:

Hallelujah! Cathays’ Community Centre is holding its first Vintage and Retro Kilo Sale since 2020. On Saturday the 30th of April between 10 am and 4 pm be sure to pop down to the centre. Found on Cathays Terrace, entrance to the kilo sale is free and kilos will be sold at £15. They rotate the stock out every couple of hours so there is no chance of you missing out on the best items, while they sell vintage clothing they also provide the newest trends and brands at wholesale prices.

Other venues for Kilo Sales include the Tramshed, Cardiff’s Student Union and the City Hall; and while currently there are no upcoming dates be sure to check online for events released.