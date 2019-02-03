Topshop’s LIVING CORAL makeup masterclass

By Maddy Steele

Just this week we had the pleasure of attending the Living Coral masterclass at Topshop in Cardiff. This masterclass was an introduction to Topshop’s new makeup range with main pieces being based on Pantone’s colour of the year 2019 ‘Living Coral’: ‘An animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge’. Living Coral was selected via careful trend analysis of the arts, culture, and colour psychology. But this year, the colour of the year represents something far more eye-opening. We are warned daily of the destruction that moden life is imposing on this earth to the point that we have become numb to it. But what if I told you that in 2016, 30% of the Great Barrier Reef was destroyed by human activity followed by a further 20% in 2017? Pretty jaw-dropping huh? However, Topshop are using their platform to bring attention to this pressing issue and allowing us to wear their beautiful coral collection so we to can stand for change.

The coral reef death is not the only real-life problem that this collection draws attention to. Topshop have created their new makeup range to be free from animal cruelty whilst around 50% of the line is vegan!

This dreamy collection took 4 years to perfect and now replaces the old makeup line, however, a few old favourites such as the glitter pots remain (so calm your glitter obsessed head!). It is marketed as 40% cheaper than MAC which the MUA who took our class said that the collection is based upon (now that’s just got even more interesting). This makeup has been carefully constructed around customer requests whilst remaining gloriously affordable- halleluiah! The collection ranges in price from £8 to £16 (now we’re talking) and hosts everything you could possibly need to create day-to-night looks: brushes, primers, foundations, powders, bronzers, and so much more!

Each of the products are incredibly versatile meaning the creamy formulas of eyeshadows can double up as lip and cheek tints, or, the ‘Oh La La’coral lipstick (£10) can be strobed across the lid and glossed using the ‘Ultra Gloss’in ‘Glass’ (£10) for a glowy finish.

At the masterclass, the MUA created a gorgeous day time glam look using the‘Longwear Illuminating Primer’in ‘All Night Out’ (£14), followed by ‘Longwear Liquid Foundation’(£16- choose from a range of 12 shades) touched up with ‘Longwear Liquid Concealer’(£12). This base was then completed using ‘Longwear Pressed Powder’(£15) and ‘Invisible Powder’in ‘White Lies’ (£15). The models face was then finished using the ‘Romantic Rebel Shimmer Powder Blush’ in ‘Live a Little’(£10), ‘Matte Bronzing Powder’(£15) ‘Glow Powder Highlighter’(£10) and the ‘Longwear Eye Crayon’in ‘Pop Socks’ (£10). The completed look was natural, flawless, and iridescent. If you fancy trying it yourself, then head down to the Cardiff store any day except Tuesday or Sunday as their in-store MUA is offering free makeovers- if those days don’t work for you then send them a message on Instagram @topshoptopmancardiffto organise a different day.

So, the new collection has a conscience for pressing environmental issues and the cutest names for each product (‘pop socks’!!) but how good was the makeup? I took home samples of the ‘Longwear Liquid Foundation’ in ‘Latte’ along with both the matte and illuminating primers, here is my verdict…

The Foundation:

The formulae is creamy, smooth and the colour is gorgeously bronze (no umpalumpas/ wotsits here thank you!). However, it is fast drying so you have to work quickly with a beauty blender to ensure it is all even. I would also recommend waiting for five minutes or so before applying powder (longer than I normally would) as the liquid stuck to my powder brush and shifted the first time I used it. But, once I got used to the formulae I loved it. Its lightweight, doesn’t feel cakey and lasts throughout the day.

The Primers:

Again, the formulae were beautifully silky and sat well on a freshly washed and moisturised face. I prefer having dewy skin as I feel it looks fresher, so I opted for the illuminating primer. Using this primer means that the foundation applies more smoothly and seamlessly to the skin than when you use it alone so I recommend purchasing these as a pair. But again, wait five minutes or so before applying any powder or using a brush on your face as it will remove patches of the foundation.

All in all, this collection was really impressive, the array of coral shades were gorgeous and perfect for the transition into spring as you mix up winter shades with bright, spring florals– try a bold coral lip with a yellowy-gold lid and black liner for a perfect transitional season look. This new collection is affordable, fresh, and is very similar to MAC (for half the price!) so if you’re looking to change up your makeup bag without compromising on quality, then head down to Topshop Cardiff today!