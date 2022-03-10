Who inspires you? – fashion edition

Words by Libbi Kettle

As someone born with wild curly hair, one blonde-curly haired icon sits at the heart of my style aesthetic: the Carrie Bradshaw. A 90s icon, a decade heavily influencing my clothing choices, is known for her mixing of vintage with designer. Ranging from the blush pink tank-top and white tutu in the opening credits to the infamous Newspaper Christian Dior dress from series 3. She is known for her mix-matched patterns that complement each other so well. It creates a unique look formed by the creative minds of Sex and the City’s costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. In every episode, her outfits stand out. Ever since I first witnessed her quirky, bold and colourful palette, it began filtering into my own style. Before Carrie, I dressed simplistically and in what I believed would allow me to ‘fit in’. And whilst I can’t deny I like to follow some fashion trends, I decided to dress how I wanted because I witnessed her confidence in her outfits. I went from my holy trinity of navy blue, black and white to more vibrant fabrics. She is never afraid to float about New York in her fashionably brave ensembles, such as her Vivienne Westwood Emerald skirt with a twist (a fluffy white back at the hem). Carrie taught me to adapt individuality in my style. I’ve also found since reaching young adulthood that my sense of style has certainly come a long way from where it was only a year ago. I am more confident now. And I have Miss Bradshaw to thank for that.

Her ‘out-there’ accessories inspired many of my recent purchases, especially the bandana scarfs that I adore. Carrie is a statement piece, and whilst many of her outfits are far from the reach of my student budget, her bohemian/chic aura is something that I try to mirror myself. One of my favourite boho looks is from series 2. Carrie rocks up in a striped sarong at the Hamptons beach party, a gorgeous animal print boob tube, and an orange cowboy hat. Not quite the classic, elegant stereotype of a Hamptons party, which made me love it even more. Carrie dubs herself a ‘Katie Girl’, the quirky character with wild curly hair played by Barbara Streisand in The Way We Were (1973). The male protagonist leaves because she isn’t ‘perfect’ enough. As Carrie and her friends say over a couple of cosmos, there are the Katie Girls, and then there are the Carol girls. Both; are beautiful, stylish and being either is excellent. But like Carrie, I am definitely a ‘Katie Girl’. Especially in my style.

Another iconic look from Carrie herself is her fabulous winter coats that make reoccurring appearances and go with almost every outfit. My personal favourite, a maxi faux fur in a beige shade, inspired my own purchase of my black maxi coat. A year ago, I was window shopping (which, especially since joining uni and living close to St David’s, has become a regular occurrence) and came across an Urban outfitters maxi black coat that I instantly loved. I scraped together the remaining Christmas and some job money, and I made the purchase. And just as Carrie’s, it certainly elevates my outfits, especially when it’s colder, and I still want to wear my brightly coloured midi dress. I wear it all the god damn time. Speaking of things I wear all the time, I live in my Doc Martens. Although Carrie was more a heel lover, her adoration for her shoes is certainly how I feel about my Docs. But that could also be because they cost a fortune.

Since I first binged the fashionable series, Sex and The City certainly taught me another fashion lesson that Carrie often used when she was heartbroken again by Mr Big. Your outfit can be used as a revenge statement. We can consider many of her looks as a revenge statement. Still, one in particular always comes out on top—the cut-slip, flowing, midi revenge dress. Also coming from series 2, the episode after the iconic cowboy look, she struts down the streets of the Big Apple after leaving Big’s engagement party. I remember first watching this moment and thinking, WOW. THE POWER SHE HOLDS. It was one of those fangirl moments. And at the time, I had just escaped a toxic relationship where I’d been controlled in what I could/couldn’t wear. I was at a stage where I was free to dress how I desired. Wearing these cropped tops, low waisted flare jeans, and colourful mini dresses in front of my ex felt highly liberating. Watching SATC during this period of my life was almost perfectly timed. As I watched Carrie look stunning in her outfits after years of suppression of my clothing choices, I was like, that is how I want my style to be. I want to be ranging from a combination of low waisted cargos and a colourful tank top to glamorous jumpsuits and dresses. And for the past year, I’ve been filling my wardrobe with these items. Although my version is more Student Carrie, she is my all-time inspiration. Wear what you want, when you want. And be creative. And whilst I’m still learning to be more confident in my choices, I’m certainly getting there.