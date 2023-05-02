30 Years On From Stephen Lawrence

Words by Rume Otuguor

April 22nd marked 30 years since 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racially motivated attack in Eltham, London. The 1999 Macpherson Report into how his death was handled revealed that the police acted with ‘professional incompetence’ and at a fundamental level, they were ‘institutionally racist’. Based off the report’s 70 recommendations, some changes were made – most notably the eradication of the ‘double jeopardy rule’– which disallowed people to be trialled for the same crime twice. This led to the historic moment in 2012 when two major suspects from that fateful night were convicted for Lawrence’s murder. Yet, three decades on from his death and 24 years since Macpherson, another damning report has surfaced echoing the exact same sentiment.

The March 2023 Casey Report found racism to be ‘baked’ into the organisation as ‘46% of Black and 33% of Asian officers said that they’d experienced racism at work’. On top of this, ‘Black officers are 81% more likely to be subject to a misconduct case than White officers’. In view of the public, Black Londoners have the lowest confidence in the police resulting from years of persistent maltreatment. Black people are ‘under protected’ and ‘overpoliced’; more than any other ethnic group we are victims of homicide, domestic abuse and discriminatory stop and search tactics. However, the Met continue to ride the line that the force is nowhere near what it was in the 1990s. Perhaps not, but when in 2023 they are not only found to be racist but sexist and homophobic also, their progress must not be overstated. The urgency of this report arrested the attention of Westminster with the Prime Minister declaring the revelations as ‘abhorrent’ during his weekly questions. But it’s a shame that the government cannot see how they perpetuate these same ‘unacceptable’ attitudes with their Rwanda scheme.

In response to the report, Neville Lawrence – the father of Stephen Lawrence – lamented that ‘they have disrespected our sacrifice and the loss of Stephen,’ and believed that particularly under this current government, nothing would change. The reprehensible case of Child Q and the unlawful killing of Chris Kaba are racist incidents which further expose the culture of hate within the police force. Casey ultimately calls for ‘a complete overhaul’ of the Met, in order to earn back, if there was any to begin with, trust and assurance from Black communities. One can only hope that real change will come from this.