Essential Oils: History is making a comeback

Words and Illustration by Shubhangi Dua

As a curious consumer, I have always wondered the roots of beauty and skin regimen products. What attracts me towards the luxury of skin care? Is it the packaging, the scent, marketing or simply a friend’s experience influencing me to exhaust my finances by trying new products? The skin care and beauty industry has transformed and been capitalised.

For centuries, Royalties around the world used precious flowers to make lip tints and perfumes. Annabelle Letten, writer at Lush reveals, “The rich were often buried with incense and scented oils – in fact, an ornate perfume container was found in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.” However, the skincare range was more readily available to the masses even then. It simply required one to blend several customary ingredients known for their inflammatory and skin friendly properties that one could locate in their kitchen or garden like cumin, coriander seeds, fennel or roses.

For instance, my mother made a face scrub, essentially called “Ubtan,” for me when I first encountered my awfully annoying combination skin problems as an adolescent. She made me a concoction of turmeric, chickpea flour (besan), honey, lemon and a little bit of aloe vera essential oil or simply freshly induced aloe vera water/gel. She didn’t need a textbook for the recipe, you can call it a family technique however, most typically traditional indian households have certain inklings for remedying basic dermatological concerns. This is not to say that essential oils are your best natural solution, sometimes, they can do more harm than good. It’s always better to be cautious and visit a dermatologist to know your specific skin type and possible allergies first.

What is aromatherapy and how is it relevant to essential oils?

Aromatherapy has the power to boost one’s senses as well as can transport your mind to the wilderness or a naturist place without consuming any dangerous enhancements. The moment I wake up, I sit up in a meditative pose on my bed and do some yogic breathing exercises. Post this, I rub either some lavender essential oil or a concoction of peppermint and lemon grass essential oil on the temple of my head in circular motions depending on my mood and needs. It can also stop or curb migraines.

Aromatherapy sometimes involves essential oils being diffused into the air and not used on the skin directly. Aromatherapist Hope Gillerman told Vogue, “*to cocoon yourself in the aroma* (for example, peppermint dotted on the temple can help alleviate a headache); placing a few drops of a relaxing blend in a bath; or scenting an entire space with the help of an essential oil diffuser.”

According to International Federation of Aromatherapists, “Aromatic oils have been a part of human history for more than 3,500 years BC and appear with regularity throughout all major civilisations down the ages, with uses ranging from religious ritual, food flavouring, medicines, perfumery and the masking of bad odours.” Industrialists have surpassed impossible boundaries and capitalised the beauty industry to that extent where synthetic chemicals weigh more than the natural ingredients that supposedly make up a product. Globalisation has encouraged accessibility of geographically authentic and salubrious essential oils across the globe but very few know the variety of benefits and uses.

My mother always reminds me to ‘reap the benefits you sow’, in this case literally. Exploiting mother nature is not on the cards for me. Essential oils are cost effective, although it’s important to make sure that the oils are pure and ethically sourced. Aromatherapy does not require one to apply oil directly on the skin but rather can be diffused in the air while person is relaxing, sleeping, or meditating at home. Holistically, using essential oils on the skin can have adverse effects as due to being purely natural products. Needless to say, you can always buy already blended essential oils for the skin. Vogue suggests a few blended conctions one could try particularly for stress and fatigue, my favourite being Loccitane’s Aromachologie Revitalizing Essential Oil Blend.

I was never the kind of person who liked using any products on my skin. I studied in a boarding school so used whatever was available in the local market near my school without actually reading reviews or even checking my skin type. I only began caring about my skin during the monthly menstruation cycle when commonly women face acne outbreaks and muscle cramps.

Eventually, I explored natural Indian products or simply organic products for my body, beauty and skin in general and found my favourite brand, Forest Essentials. From perfumes to skin care to destress therapy, this brand is truly my all time favourite and ‘go-to’ for everything body and skin but not makeup. Forest Essentials use essential oils in various products for specific skin types or body friendly flavours.

My skin regime includes, ‘Light Day Lotion Lavender and Neroli’ which is particularly suitable for combination skin and the scent keeps the mind calm. I also use their body washes and shower oils immensely including ‘Silkening Shower Wash Madurai Jasmine & Mogra’ with ‘After Bath OIl Madurai and Jasmine’. Most of their products are quite soothing and i would definitely recommend trying their destress therapy sprays, Tranquil Sleep and Stress Relief. They are potent without any side effects.

One of the most famous essential oils in our generation is tea tree oil. The hype developed after Meghan Markle’s interview with Allure magazine’s writer, Stephanie Saltzman about “Meghan Markle’s Favourite Beauty Products and Makeup Tricks.” Markle said, “The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil. It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.” Tea tree oil definitely has a lot of benefits but it should never be used plainly unless the packing is blended with oils. Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties, treats wounds and skin conditions, even Vaginatisis, Psoriasis, yeast infections or eczema according to Cathy Wong, writer at Very Well Health.

An interesting fact to note in the time of coronavirus, India’s famous Ayurveda effectively harnessed the holistic use of essential oils in medical treatments. “During the outbreak of the Bubonic Plague, Ayur Veda was used successfully in replacing ineffective antibiotics. The purpose of aromatic plants and oils were not only for medicinal purposes, but were believed to be a Godly part of nature and played a integral role to the spiritual and philosophical outlook in Ayurvedic medicine,” shares clinical Aromatherapist, Leah Morgan shares some facts with ‘healing scents’.

Essential oil products will always remain my first preference for skin related requirements. Lush, L’Occitane and Forest Essentials are the only few relatively affordable brands that I’ve come to rely on.