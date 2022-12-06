Hancock Down Under

Words by Megan Huws

The news that Matt Hancock was joining Boy George and footballer Jill Scott in I’m A Celeb was certainly surprising, inspiring thoughts of our former Health Secretary being forced to undergo the unpleasant trials.

There are claims that he is abandoning his constituents and travelling halfway across the world to partake in a reality TV show, but he argues that it helps him fulfil his role as an MP. He claims he wants ‘to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential – even if it means taking an unusual route to get there … via the Australian jungle!’. He has explained that he is using the medium of reality TV to appeal to his younger constituents, that ‘Reality TV is a very different way to communicate with the electorate – it’s both honest and unfiltered’.

Whilst he insists that his intentions of joining ‘I’m A Celeb’ completely focus upon gaining support from his constituents and support for his dyslexia campaign, it is clear that he is also going to improve his public image. He is yet to mention dyslexia once in the show but has explained his affair with Colangelo was ‘an act of love’, in a weak attempt to make himself seem more human.

A source close to Matt Hancock explains “Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most-watched programme on TV?”. After his resignation due to him breaking his own Covid guidelines through an affair with his aide, Gina Colangelo, public opinion was generally negative. The West Suffolk MP is trying to make himself seem personable and relatable, ignoring his previous horrific actions.

Not only did he break his own social distancing guidelines in his affair, but there are also claims that his handling of the pandemic caused hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths. The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign tweeted, “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules”. Many believe that Hancock should not be portrayed as relatable and easygoing on a reality TV show due to the risk that the public may forget or move on from the atrocities that he committed. The public is also aware of the effects of him seeming personable and human on a reality TV show, with tweets such as ‘Don’t allow this to happen until he has been made fully accountable for his actions. Unfortunately, the pandemic was a reality… NOT a game show!’ and the more direct ‘Matt Hancock killed a load of old people because of his stance on Covid. He is not a celebrity. He is a cunt.’.

However, others can see the comedic value in this move. Hancock’s feature on this show allows the public to vote for him in various trials, resulting in him going through 6 bushtucker trials in a row. This has allowed the public to express their dislike of Hancock and watch him suffer through unpleasant trails.

Ultimately, Matt Hancock being on I’m A Celeb allows the public to watch him go through the unappealing and repulsive trails and provide generally enjoyable reality TV. However, unless the public remains aware of his actions and the effects during the COVID-19 pandemic, we run the risk of moving past his horrific actions and viewing him as just another personable politician.