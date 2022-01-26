‘Not- For- Profit Celebrities’: Should celebrities be held accountable?

It is common for every successful celebrity to be seen celebrating their success for the world to see, and even more people thinking that this is normal in society today. While everyone has the right to success, should ‘famous’ people think that this wealth best be shared to those in need? With a new generation of billionaires coming into the limelight and ‘space travel’ being at the center of the media when we think of how they spend their billions, are celebrities doing good with their disposable income? When is enough money ‘enough’ for the individual?

Closer to home, a good example of Hollywood giving back to their community in the most extreme case, is Michael Sheen. Welsh born, from Port Talbot, he is one of Britain’s most celebrated actors. In December 2021, he declared himself a ‘not-for-profit actor’ and sold his house as a result to fund the 2019 Homeless World Cup. He describes himself as ‘essentially turning myself into a social enterprise’, making a pledge to carry on using the money he earns from acting. A proclaimed socialist, you can see Sheen’s face in lots of local businesses and cafes across Cardiff, staying in touch with his roots. Nonetheless, he explains that even though it is stressful selling nearly everything you have, simply, he can make it back as he keeps on acting. His motivations to declare himself ‘not-for-profit’ began from his hometown, Port Talbot, where many organisations were trying to make a difference but did not have the funding to last more than a few months. Therefore, he went further than being a patron or ‘supportive voice’ and decided to move back to Wales. To describe Michael Sheens actions as humbling would be an underestimate to many, should every celebrity go to these extremes? The results would be something that has not been seen before, for sure.

While there is not another celebrity like Michael Sheen, here are some other examples of successful actors giving back to all manners of causes around the world.

Emma Watson, HeForShe:

Emma Watson joined forces with UN women in 2014 as a solidarity movement for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by the UN. HeForShe has committed Heads of State, CEOs, and global luminaries to gender equality and has resulted in registering 2.1 million online commitments worldwide. I will never forget Watson’s speech in 2014 where she delivered an address to the UN headquarters in NYC which focused on her personal professional motivation for establishing HeForShe. This went viral and has 4.9 million views on YouTube. (View it here here) Pretty cool right?

Camila and Matthew McConaughey, JKL foundation (Just Keep Livin):

Renowned Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife started the foundation with a mission to empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choice for a better future. Based in the US, JKL implements after school fitness programs in 40 inner city high schools. It has resulted in impressive results with 94% improving or maintaining their grade and 95% of JKL students getting more exercise.

Miley Cyrus, The Happy Hippy Foundation

One of my personal favorites, The Happy Hippy Foundation founded by Miley Cyrus in 2017 is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations. Their manifesto states ‘it is essential to our lives to do good for others and the only we can truly be happy is if we are making others happy’. What I liked especially about this foundation is that all operational costs are funded privately so 100% of all donations directly benefit those in need.

Words by Georgia Meropoulos

