Review: Act One Variety Night: A Night of Nostalgia

words by Eve Davies

In aid of Ty Hafan’s Children’s Hospice, on Sunday 19 February, Act One held its annual Variety Night. Having attended a couple of Act One shows previously, I was delighted to be invited along to review their matinee performance of Variety Night – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Act One presented ‘A Night of Nostalgia’ to match their chosen charity this year, which celebrated all things childhood. Combining musical acts with monologues and poetry recitals, the performance catered to various artistic tastes. Founded by Suzanne Goodal Ty Hafan’s doors opened in Cardiff in 1990 when they began their mission of providing specialist medical and holistic support to children and families suffering life-shortening conditions. The Variety Night production team chose the theme of childhood because at university you are in a strange stage in your life where you are thrown into independence, but you don’t always feel like a fully functioning adult. Using music and literature from Disney hits to poems by Carol Ann Duffy, the reminiscence on childhood urged audiences to feel grateful for warm early-life memories.

Tash Sood did a brilliant job of compering the entire show. Following her delightful introduction, the first act opened with a Mary Poppins classic. ‘Jolly Holiday’ was performed by Sam Gavin-Pitt and Amy Sproston, who set the standard high.

From the first tune, it was clear that the onstage band led by Sophie Bull are remarkable. Delivering a diversity of music to support every act, the talent shown by these young musicians was striking.

The production team also got involved on stage! Director Miah Herford opened act two with a remarkable recital of ‘Childhood’. Co-musical director Sophie Bull did an immaculate job of conducting the band while playing the lead piano. Her partner musical director Lucie Rhiannon Williams became Peter Pan in a stunning rendition of ‘Never Never Land’.

Impressively, members of the cast learned to waltz especially for the show. Amy Sproston’s charming vocals accompanied eight dancers in a performance of ‘Once Upon a December’ from the musical Anastasia.

For her first of three outstanding vocal performances, Mimi Brown was joined by Jess Wray for ‘Stay with Me’ from Into the Woods. Luke Knights showed his acting talents in his recital of ‘An Elephant in the Garden’. Additionally, Hannah Willman’s recitals of ‘Safe Sounds’ and ‘The Oldest Girl in the World’ reminded us of the comforting senses of childhood.

To end act one, the cast united to perform ‘When I Grow Up’ from Matilda – a classic childhood musical reminding us of the frustrations of youth.

Act two maintained standards. Act One’s sweetheart Joe Tallamay performed ‘On Your Way Home’ from James and the Giant Peach before joining Onga Gwababa, Mimi Brown, and Ben Alberts to perform a beautiful quartet of ‘No One is Alone’.

Rhiannon Green’s vocals accompanied by Marcus Kong on guitar in their performance of Mamma Mia hit ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ was simply beautiful – personally, this was one of my favourite acts.

Giving the West End a run for their money, the final song was ‘I Know It’s Today’ from Shrek The Musical, sung beautifully by three Fiona’s of varying ages (i.e. Kayleigh Lloyd, Onga Gwababa, and Jessica Wray).

At the end, the cast and crew united on stage to great applause from the audience. It is evident that Act One society holds an immense amount of talent and work together to bring their individual talents to the stage. ‘Variety Night: A Night of Nostalgia’ was a brilliant success, making for a truly wholesome Sunday afternoon.

A special thanks to Act One society for inviting us to their Variety Night.

Production Team:

Miah Herford – Director

Sophie Bull – Co-Musical Director

Lucie Rhiannon Williams – Co-Musical Director

Anesha Hamood – Production Manager

The Cast:

Amy Sproston

Ben Alberts

Hannah Willman

Jessica Wray

Joseph Tallamy

Kayleigh Lloyd

Luke Knights

Mimi Brown

Onga Gwababa

Rhiannon Green

Sam Gavin-Pitt

Sarah Houston

Tash Sood

The Band:

Aileen Cleary – Bass

Evie Ingles – Reeds 2

Harry Mcinroy – Trumpet

Isabel Meakin – French horn

Jimmy Yeung – Cello

Katy Rimmington – Violin 2 / guitar 2

Lily Rayner – Keys 2

Marcus Kong – Violin 2 / Guitar 2

Newman Tai – Keys 2

Rebecca Jolliffe – Reeds 1

Thomas Shaw – Guitar 1

Will Bailey – Trombone

The Crew:

Dan Harrin – Sound

Lilly Wolford – Stage Manager

Naomi Olotu – Publicity Officer

Nyah Mohindru – Stagehand

Stephie Proctor – Stagehand

Tim Winterborn – Sound

Toby Robertson – Lighting

Act One will present A Few Good Men from 2 March to 4 March at Cardiff’s Temple of Peace.