SolidariTee comes to Cardiff

By Rhianna Hurren-Myers

Over the last 5 years we have seen an unprecedented amount of politics and policies

revolving around the issue of refugees. An infamous example is Donald Trump’s recent ‘zero

tolerance policy’ in the United States towards any individual seeking asylum. Out of the

2,500 children labelled as, “unaccompanied aliens” and separated from their parents who

faced jail on arrival, 528 remain alone. This seems an unprecedented amount for the US to

handle, but, in reality, 84% of refugees are hosted in developing nations including Turkey,

Pakistan and Lebanon. Regardless, the issue of refuge and asylum remains a global issue.

In the annual global trends report, the UN Refugee Agency stated 2.4 million refugees fled

their countries in 2017 to escape either conflict or persecution. Furthermore, an individual

became displaced from their home every 2 seconds. The clinical views adopted by both

politicians and media sources towards refugees can leave the public blinded from the true

and real horrors asylum seekers leave behind. However, developing the courage to leave

your home and crossing the seas in incredibly dangerous conditions is often only the first of

a series of challenges an individual will encounter when seeking asylum.

A student-led campaign is bringing this conversation right into the heart of Cardiff city.

SolidariTee fundraises legal aid for refugees through selling artistic and meaningful T-Shirts.

Founded in 2017 by student Tiara Sahar Ataii from Cambridge University, after her own

experiences as a translator and interpreter in Greece, the campaign has so far raised

donations of nearly £48,000, an impressive amount for just two years. For Tiara, her dream

was to conduct a successful and direct response to the growing negative and xenophobic

discourse surrounding political policies and events. This, she believes, is directly caused by

media sources transmitting misinformation and disinformation – or ignoring the global crisis

altogether. Since 2017, Tiara’s initial vision has spread to not only hold teams across 25

British universities, but has also crossed international waters with developments in France,

Australia and the United States. SolidariTee’s first two campaigns supported Advocates

Abroad, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) delivering legal aid to refugees in Greece.

Now their support has widened to include the promotion of sustainable and long-term

volunteering alongside a diverse range of NGOs. The confirmed list for 2019 is one all

SolidariTee ambassadors are excitedly waiting to be announced.

For 2018/19, the limited-edition T-Shirts have been created by Sudanese artist Dar Al Naim,

who hopes these designs continue to grow awareness of the major humanitarian crisis

surrounding forced migration. Available in both black and white and black and teal, this

year’s designs focus on the journey refugees make across the sea. The ocean provides a

beautiful and poignant vision of freedom and hope, but, nevertheless, where the individual

remains swept up in a global problem much bigger than anyone could ever fully

comprehend. They need our help.

“The Sea, you see, is not just for holidays but the only road to freedom from death and

destruction for thousands of people – struggling everyday” – Dar Al Naim

Alice Abrey, the chair of SolidariTee’s new Cardiff team is hugely excited and optimistic

about its future in Wales:

“I love SolidariTee’s approach to fundraising which not only enables people to support

financially but also visually. Actions speak louder than words, as they say, and what better

way to spread the word of SolidariTee’s work and spark conversations about the plight of

refugees than by wearing this year’s bold designs on a T-Shirt. I’m hoping our team can

make a real impact within Cardiff and help such a worthwhile fundraiser grow even bigger!”

Wearing a T-Shirt is a powerful way to show visible support for a refugee crisis that, in many

ways, remains so disconnected from us in the West. Show solidarity with SolidariTee’s

campaign and buy one today for £10.

For more information check out the ‘SolidariTee National’ page on Facebook,

‘teesofsolidarity’ on Instagram or @SolidariTeeUK on Twitter.