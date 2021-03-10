Words by Indi Scott Whitehouse

Illustration by Sian Hopkins

TRIGGER WARNING:// Eating Disorders, Body Image, Fatphobia

Since Boris Johnson announced the “June 21st roadmap” plan last month, our social media feeds have been inundated with posts about celebrating our return to freedom. The thought of being able to finally embrace family and friends and excitedly round up your mates for pre-drinks is something that has been on many people’s minds since the restrictions began.

Unfortunately, with this extreme anticipation has come a whole host of self-deprecating, fatphobic and body negative jokes and memes. The lockdown may have meant we partly dodged the ‘Summer-body-ready’ toxicity, but we are now faced with a new pandemic of mental health triggers as the ‘June 21st Body’ becomes an unhealthily unachievable standard to make individuals feel inadequate in their bodies.

From jokes about eating ice for every meal, phrases such as “when gyms reopen, I’m going 8 days a week” or the infamous ‘plus-size’ Barbie captioned “me on June 21st if I don’t get my act together”, social media is becoming an increasingly unsafe space for people suffering with mental health and body image issues.

Various independent personal trainers have already been popping up with paid plans and advice on how to get ‘June 21st body ready’. It is only a matter of time before the likes of Love Island influencers start posing next to damaging diet shakes, teas and waist trainers.

For a year we have been confined to our houses, isolated with our own thoughts in an often-unhealthy environment for everybody’s mental health. For a year, social media has been one of the only ways of looking at friends and family, and we have been submerged in a scrolling cycle of Instagram-perfected poses and photoshopped images of influencers posing on the beaches of Dubai. For a year, we have been waiting for this very moment: the go-ahead to return to our ‘normal’ lives. The last thing we need to be doing is making ourselves and others feel unsafe, unworthy and inadequate to enjoy this historical moment simply because of physical appearance.

Eating disorder clinics have reported a significant lockdown surge in individuals requiring psychiatric treatment for eating disorders. In a time when people feel so unable to control the world around them, food has the potential to be a source of freedom but also control while we are so unable to control the restrictions being placed upon us.

In June, the National Eating Disorders Association reported a 73% increase in calls to their helpline. Additionally, in a recent House of Commons Survey about body image, one man claimed, “I’m ashamed of my weight and think about it all the time […] society consistently reminds us every day to look a certain way”. In the same survey, 58% of under 18s reported feeling ‘worse’ or ‘much worse’ about their body image during the lockdown. We should be respecting the boundaries of those who have been relapsing and struggling with their body image in lockdown, not turning it into the butt of a joke.

Many of us have also begrudgingly turned to TikTok as a result of the lockdown boredom. This platform, with more than 800million users, is now infamously responsible for hosting a high number of ‘pro-ana’ videos. Videos such as “What I eat in a day – under 1,200 calories” are likely reaching young and vulnerable audiences and promoting an unhealthy toxic mindset that many people were already battling in such an unprecedented period of isolation. People will have had to work hard to tailor and mute their social media feeds to create a safe, body-positive space for themselves. It is nobody’s right to laugh about the effect that lockdown may have had on people’s bodies, at the expense of other’s mental health.

It is important to remember that, at this point in time, survival is impressive enough. There are people who cannot wait to see you, hug you and celebrate with you. Your physical appearance is not going to matter. A healthy lifestyle, diet and exercise are important for our general health, but this should be done to nourish and care for your body. This sudden pressure to achieve an unrealistic physical expectation by this approaching deadline is going to have a negative effect on people’s physical health too. If you want to set yourself a fitness goal, it should be done for yourself, not because society is telling you should look a certain way.

June 21st is not a catwalk. It is not a test. Society and social media have put the day on a pedestal and will soon start profiting from ‘fast-track’ weight-loss and diet plans while these harmful jokes pressure us into meeting an unrealistic and unhealthy body expectation before we can enjoy it.

We must be kind to ourselves and our bodies. Your body has been taking you on those precious ‘socially distanced walks’ with friends. Your body will hug your loved ones for the first time once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. Your body has helped you survive a year like no other and you deserve to enjoy yourself on the 21st of June, no matter what you look like.

If you are struggling with body image, eating disorders or mental health, here are some links to charities and organisations that are here to help:

Beat Eating Disorders:

The UK’s eating disorder charity, with a mission to end the pain and suffering caused by eating disorders.

Helpline: 0808 801 0677

Studentline: 0808 801 0811

https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/support-services/helplines

Shout:

24/7 mental health support texting service. Messages are confidential and anonymous, and you can talk to trained volunteers about any mental health concerns or struggles you have.

Text SHOUT to: 85258