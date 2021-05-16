The Return of the Nightclub

With the UK now trialling nightclub events and gigs, we asked Cardiff students how they felt about returning to the ‘normality’ of such social environments.

Abi Edwards

The 21st of June has been an important date marked in the calendars of young people. The UK government hopes that by this date, all legal limits on social contact can be removed; allowing the reopening of nightclubs if coronavirus cases remain low.

It is clear that many young people will be excited about this. The reopening of nightclubs not only means the end of restrictions on socializing but is the final hurdle of all major coronavirus restrictions. People have been stuck inside for over a year and deserve to have things to look forward to. However, there will be others who are apprehensive about the reopening of nightclubs. Perhaps they aren’t ready to be amongst crowds of people after a year of hardly seeing anyone, or maybe they are scared of coronavirus spreading again even after attempts to prevent this from happening.

People might feel pressured to go out socializing after what seems like countless lockdowns and may not be ready to party the night away just yet. This is more than understandable and should be respected. On the other hand, the return of nightclubs can be seen as a positive thing. People finally have things to look forward to, people to see, and events to attend, after a year of their lives being missed.

Rubie Barker:

I have to admit, I have bought a ticket for the 21st of June. When it was announced that nightclubs could reopen, I really could not imagine myself there with my friends. In my first year, I could always be convinced to go on a night out, even when I had said I wouldn’t. When Lockdown began in March, I was glad to have had these great nights out, but as time went on, I didn’t think I would be that fussed about them reopening. Looking forward to nightclubs coming back seemed like a really trivial thing to me when I haven’t been able to hug my grandparents and closest friends for too long.

But with it being less than a month until they can reopen in England and with trial events taking place, I can’t help but wonder what it could be like to be back at YOLO till 3am, singing along to Angels by Robbie Williams amongst a sea of empty VK bottles. With my friends and family slowly getting vaccinated and with cases the lowest they have been for a long time; I think I have admitted to myself that I have missed it. Maybe it is nostalgia, but I can’t lie and say I am not looking forward to it.

Clara Boon

In a land far away from Covid, I would normally go on a student night out in Cardiff probably 5 out of 7 days a week. Not to go clubbing necessarily, but to frequent the various cocktail bars, pubs and clubs. Back in the days when the only mask I’d need was a scented one from Lush!

Cardiff has a plethora of places where you can dance until the early hours of the morning. Some of my best nights out have cost just a measly £5 entry ticket sustained by some questionable prosecco from Lidl beforehand. Going out on the town after the restrictions have lifted will feel like a throwback to fresher’s week. As a third year Cardiff veteran, I can finally feel like a first year again.

Needless to say, I’m sure I won’t be the only person to experience some post-Covid anxiety. I’ve lived at home in the Oxfordshire countryside since March 2020, and not left the county since (due to shielding). I’m surrounded by fields, horses and chickens so entering a city again will be daunting – let alone a nightclub. However, even though clubs are set to open after June 21st – I’ve told myself I will only go once I’ve been “jabb(ed) in the arm” as Boris so poetically put it. Armed with the reassurance of having a vaccine, some hand sanitizer, and perhaps a colour coordinated mask – I can party in peace at my next festival and embrace life again!

In the words of Chris Witty, next cha-cha slide please…