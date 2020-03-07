Harley Quinn : Birds of Prey – “We are all mad here”

By Maja Metera

Some time in this century people have decided that using words like ‘mad’ or anything pointing towards mental illnesses when calling others names is politically incorrect. Despite many talks about the stigmatising effect it has on people suffering from mental illnesses, the world still does it – especially towards women. There are reasons behind feminists ranting about exclamations like “Are you on your period?” or post-breakup, rom-com favourite “You crazy bitch!” – when a girl gets angry. Those protesting women are done with it – and apparently so is Margot Robbie.

She is the co-producer and main actress of the newest DC Films’ movie Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. (Edit : the movie has since been renamed “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.”) In this 2020 production, Harley is facing a new beginning, right after her breakup with Joker. She had left her whole life of Harleen Quinzel with PhD in psychology to step on the path of crime and she had gone stereotypical “bananas but make it way over the top” for him. Therefore now she has to rediscover herself and the world without his protection. The plot focuses on her struggles, alongside Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), to protect Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco)from Gotham City’s own villain – Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). However, in my opinion, there is so much more to this movie than that.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) – A production uniting female characters

It unites not only female characters but also women behind the camera as it was written by Christina Hodson and directed by Cathy Yan. Moreover, every song on the soundtrack, “Birds of Prey: The Album” available on streaming services, is performed by a female artist – including Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Halsey and Doja Cat. Even though the story is not particularly intricate or surprising, it touches upon important feminist concepts – as foreshadowed in the full title. First of all, Harley Quinn, as I have already mentioned, has lost the protection of the man who used to rule over her life and we have an opportunity to follow her as she realises she can provide for herself – and path to that conclusion is not a straight line. And we tend to omit the fact that unchaining our way of thinking from patriarchal indoctrinated values is not so simple. Moreover, it touches upon important concepts such as consent, featuring scenes about drunk consent – which is not consent – sexual assault and male ego getting hurt when they hear “No, I don’t want to have sex with you”.

On top of all that, with great performances from Robbie and McGregor, it is simply a great action movie. Especially if you like one fight scene after another. It gives a new interpretative meaning to “Whatever you can do, I can do bleeding” as Harley Quinn smashes her enemies with a baseball bat while in high heels (or occasionally roller skates). The whole movie keeps a light tone with humour and circus-like blasts of colours. Harley takes the viewers by the hand to guide them through her story with fragmented, unchronological narration. It feels as if we were in the main character’s head. And what’s better than seeing the action firsts row?