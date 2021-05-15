Most Anticipated Films Of 2021

The Suicide Squad

by Shivika Singh

After a year of living under lockdown, the idea of going out and socializing makes me beam with happiness. With easing restrictions, I am especially looking forward to watching movies in the cinema hall with my friends. As the releases of many major movies were indefinitely postponed last year, this year has a number of exciting movie releases.

My most anticipated film this year is director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Set to be released on 30th July in the UK, this DC film is back with some of the most loved characters of all times. I am most excited to see Viola Davis’ return as Amanda Waller and Margot Robbie’s complex and crazy role as Harley Quinn. The trailer of the upcoming movie turned out to be very crowd-pleasing. As a DC fan, it is a long-awaited sort-of sequel that I’m finally very excited to watch in the movie hall.

Cruella

by Maja Metera

We know Cruella as a villain from 101 Dalmatians who wanted to make fur from the poor puppies – probably the most, well, cruel of the Disney villains. At least in my opinion. Then why in the time of veganism, cruelty-free products and ban on clothes with real fur – would this big producer pick her to have her own story?

Cruella is set in 1970s London and focuses on how de Vil – portrayed by Emma Stone, became the antagonist we know her to be. It is based on a 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith which also inspired four other Disney features from the 20th century. The book however, tells us more about Cruella and her family with a murderous background. Combined with another dark character presented in the trailer played by Emma Thompson, we might suspect then that the 2021 film with a fashionista twist will be a dark tale about how external factors can determine who we become.

In theatres May 28th.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

by Chahat Gandhi

For all my fellow Marvel friends, the coming few months of this year are going to be H-U-G-E. With multiple shows and movies set to be released this year, the one that I’m the most excited for is Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is intended to be the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the lead role is teenage heartthrob Tom Holland and Disney sweetheart Zendaya. I’m also pumped to see Benedict Cumberbatch’s appearance on screen. It’s going to be fun to see Spiderman and Doctor Strange in the same scene. Earlier this year, on the 21st of February , an official teaser was released where Tom and Zendaya, alongside Jacob Batalon, “accidentally” revealed the title for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, directed by Jon Watts. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sources also reveal that a fourth Spider-Man film is in development. I think it’s safe to say that Christmas this year is definitely going to be even more ‘Marvel-ous’. (Pun Intended)

Black Widow

by Nicole Rees-Williams

Since the release of Iron Man 2 in 2010 there has been a huge interest in the mysterious past of Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow. I remember being a young teen on Tumblr seeing hundreds of thousands of people petition for Black Widow’s own standalone film. It took ten years since Romanoff’s initial appearance to finally get a release date for the hugely anticipated Black Widow prequel we all wanted – only for a global pandemic to delay it. The hype for this film has been massive. After waiting this long for Black Widow’s moment to shine, it simply shouldn’t debut anywhere except the big screen. With a star-studded cast alongside Johansson including the likes of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, the film has generated mass excitement among MCU fans and I cannot wait to finally see Natasha Romanoff have her solo big screen moment.

No Time to Die

by Abi Edwards

This new, heavily anticipated Bond film was due to be released on 3rd April 2020; however it will now premiere in cinemas all over the UK on 30th September 2021. The 25th film installment based on Ian Fleming’s James Bond series will mark Daniel Craig’s last film as Bond, and fans have eagerly waited for over a year for the well-loved spy’s return.

The film will see Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris reprise their roles as M and Miss Moneypenny, respectively, and will introduce Rami Malek as villain Lyutsifer Safin. Billie Eilish’s stunning, yet haunting title track will feature in the opening credits, which will certainly give viewers goosebumps. Notably, Eilish is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond single.

Of course, Bond films are widely available on streaming services and on DVD, but watching it on your own television screen never comes close to hearing the familiar 007 theme tune booming through the cinema as you watch Bond’s famous gun barrel sequence from your seat.

Instagram: @quenchfilm

Write for us: Email [email protected] or join the Facebook group where all pitches are posted

Our articles: Film & TV