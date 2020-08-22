Our Netflix Original Guilty Pleasures

Selling Sunset
By Rhianna Hurren-Myers
Selling Sunset went completely under the radar for me when it first aired in 2019, but as lockdown hit, the show was exactly the right level of easy reality-TV watching that we all needed. With three eight-part seasons (so far), the show follows the personal and professional lives of seven realtors at The Oppenheim Group, a prestigious brokerage specialising in high-end property sales across Los Angeles. Their houses and developments, covering Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Malibu, range from a humbling $1 million all the way up to $100 million.
Despite having been totally typecast by critics as that classic LA reality show ‘realness’, the show offers viewers far more than just an opportunity to peek inside the most lavish homes LA has to offer. Each hilariously titled episode captures the girl’s excessive wardrobe choices and fancy sports cars, to their ‘Burgers & Botox’ themed open-house events and incredibly OTT weddings to husbands even richer than they are after their commission. I’m still not quite sold on Christine Quinn’s black dress, but to be honest, I can’t imagine her wearing anything else! The final few episodes of season three even gave viewers personal insight into Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s horrendously public divorce (how could he DO that to her?!).
All three seasons are now available on Netflix, and with each episode only 30 minutes long, they are perfect for easy-watching.
Indian Matchmaking
By Muskan Arora
Indian Matchmaking: the show that stereotypes the Indian way of getting married. The show portrays how women are too choosy, stubborn and need to mend their ways in order to find their husband while the boys can reject one hundred and fifty girls and still be considered particular and not arrogant. The show revolves around one matchmaker, Sima Taparia from Mumbai, who promises people that they will meet their perfect match in the form of an arranged marriage in India and the USA.
Patriarchy with an indignant way of presenting the process of matchmaking was exposed to a lot of criticism and meme culture. Nonetheless, I couldn’t stop myself from watching it and I want to secretly admit to you that I really enjoyed the show. Call it mockery or boredom, I binge-watched it. From choosing what qualities a girl should not have to guessing if they’ll end up together after their first meet, I had a blast watching the show. While watching the show, I was constantly teasing my sister about how we’ll get our own Sima Taparia, to find her a perfect match.
One aspect which I particularly enjoyed about the show was how every person was so different, and especially how the lady from the business family was listing the qualities she wanted in her daughter in law while her son sat there like a sheep.
“We are not even looking for a girl below 5’3 or she should be fair or she should understand the rules of the house and take care of my son!”-these got me rolling with laughter.
The show isn’t a must watch but is definitely full of drama and spice. When you finish the show, you’ll end up disliking it but the journey you go through makes it all worth it.
Workin’ Moms
By Jasmine Greene
My personal Netflix Original guilty pleasure has got to be Workin’ Moms. Since I first watched it, I’ve found myself going back to it repeatedly whenever I’ve wanted something that was an easy-watch but that also had some genuine substance to it. I started the show for the first time on a whim whilst looking for my next Netflix binge, and I completely fell in love with it.
Workin’ Moms is a comedy-drama that, as the name suggests, follows a group of working mothers who are trying their best to balance their work life, home life and social life. This may not sound particularly enthralling to many, but I found it to be an empowering show to watch as a young woman. The show rejects conventional stereotypes of women, and it demonstrates that as a woman you can simultaneously be an amazing mother and a successful businesswoman, without having to completely sacrifice one or the other.
However, the other wonderful thing about this show is that it isn’t completely idealistic. It depicts how the characters do have difficulties in juggling all the obstacles that life throws at them, and in getting their work-life balance right, which echoes that there is no right way to do life and everyone just has to figure it out as they go along. It is so important to have realistic representations of strong and successful women on screen, and I found that the characters in this show really resonated with me; particularly their drive surrounding their careers.