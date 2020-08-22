Our Netflix Original Guilty Pleasures

Selling Sunset

By Rhianna Hurren-Myers

Selling Sunset went completely under the radar for me when it first aired in 2019, but as lockdown hit, the show was exactly the right level of easy reality-TV watching that we all needed. With three eight-part seasons (so far), the show follows the personal and professional lives of seven realtors at The Oppenheim Group, a prestigious brokerage specialising in high-end property sales across Los Angeles. Their houses and developments, covering Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Malibu, range from a humbling $1 million all the way up to $100 million.

Despite having been totally typecast by critics as that classic LA reality show ‘realness’, the show offers viewers far more than just an opportunity to peek inside the most lavish homes LA has to offer. Each hilariously titled episode captures the girl’s excessive wardrobe choices and fancy sports cars, to their ‘Burgers & Botox’ themed open-house events and incredibly OTT weddings to husbands even richer than they are after their commission. I’m still not quite sold on Christine Quinn’s black dress, but to be honest, I can’t imagine her wearing anything else! The final few episodes of season three even gave viewers personal insight into Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s horrendously public divorce (how could he DO that to her?!).

All three seasons are now available on Netflix, and with each episode only 30 minutes long, they are perfect for easy-watching.

Indian Matchmaking

By Muskan Arora

Indian Matchmaking: the show that stereotypes the Indian way of getting married. The show portrays how women are too choosy, stubborn and need to mend their ways in order to find their husband while the boys can reject one hundred and fifty girls and still be considered particular and not arrogant. The show revolves around one matchmaker, Sima Taparia from Mumbai, who promises people that they will meet their perfect match in the form of an arranged marriage in India and the USA.

Patriarchy with an indignant way of presenting the process of matchmaking was exposed to a lot of criticism and meme culture. Nonetheless, I couldn’t stop myself from watching it and I want to secretly admit to you that I really enjoyed the show. Call it mockery or boredom, I binge-watched it. From choosing what qualities a girl should not have to guessing if they’ll end up together after their first meet, I had a blast watching the show. While watching the show, I was constantly teasing my sister about how we’ll get our own Sima Taparia, to find her a perfect match.

One aspect which I particularly enjoyed about the show was how every person was so different, and especially how the lady from the business family was listing the qualities she wanted in her daughter in law while her son sat there like a sheep.

“We are not even looking for a girl below 5’3 or she should be fair or she should understand the rules of the house and take care of my son!”-these got me rolling with laughter.

The show isn’t a must watch but is definitely full of drama and spice. When you finish the show, you’ll end up disliking it but the journey you go through makes it all worth it.