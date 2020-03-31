Review: Inside No. 9 – A Twisted Road Away From Normalcy

By Sam Portillo

“You can’t waste this on cruise ships. This is Vegas level!” says student of the magic arts, Neville Griffin, after having a revolutionary levitation routine performed to him for the first time. His sentiment matches my own in wondering how the brilliance of Inside No. 9 is confined to the modest audiences of BBC Two.

Pemberton and Shearsmith return with a fifth series of Inside No. 9, visiting a new range of eccentric locations including a football referees’ changing room, magician’s workshop and police car. Each episode remains fixed to a single location, letting the viewer focus on the people, who really carry the drama. Each “number nine” plays host to a life-changing situation, as its inhabitants take a twisted road away from normalcy and toward a dark reality. This series revolves around the theme that people are not what they seem: no one is entirely innocent, clear of corruption or completely “normal” – whatever that means. The show manages to convey an authentic yet entertaining humanity in its characters. Some are ordinary, and some extraordinary: but none are boring.

The first episode (“The Referee’s A W***er) delves into the mysterious world of the referees’ changing room. David Morrissey takes charge of the team officiating the final game of the season, between Rovers – who are playing to escape relegation – and United – playing to win promotion and a potential £150m prize. We are reminded that “neutral officiators” are only human as the boisterous chaos of the “beautiful game” descends into a calamity of passion, love and anger. This episode asks questions about justice and greed which are repeated throughout the series.

The second tells the story of an apartment that never once feels homely. After a chain of unnatural happenings, the new occupant (Jenna Coleman) seeks an explanation from former tenant and serial-killer aficionado David. He recounts the life he lived inside the flat, losing his mother and reciting “Death Be Not Proud” at her deathbed: “Death, thou shalt die”. This episode contains arguably the sharpest turn of the series as the sweetest moment becomes a horrible revelation.

Ralf Little, David Morrissey, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith in The Referee’s A W***er



“Death Be Not Proud” (John Donne) is not the only episode paying homage to a great wordsmith. “Thinking Out Loud” (Ed Sheeran) introduces us to a number of characters with seemingly disconnected stories – ranging from an American prison convict to a social media influencer. Despite the unexpected ending, this episode feels the weakest of the lot, consisting of disparate video segments in a variety of locations with no coherent story to hold the viewer’s attention.

Writer Steve Pemberton is most proud of “Love’s Great Adventure”, a grounded story about the strength of family in overcoming adversity. The image of a perfect nuclear unit gradually disintegrates when their troubled son returns home, testing the family’s trust and resilience to the limits. The episode succeeds in presenting the tensions which pull ordinary families apart in a creative and captivating way.

The world of magic naturally lends itself to the style of Inside No. 9; in both cases, characters are deceptive, mistrustful and secretive. “Misdirection” takes place in the workshop of a world-famous illusionist and entertains with its charming depiction of magic as an intellectual game of chess, making the big twist land even sweeter.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Misdirection



The final episode – “The Stakeout” – gives us half an hour of Pemberton and Shearsmith at their uninterrupted best, starring as police officers on the night shift. The enclosed space of the car – surrounded by dark windows and eerie silence – provides a chilling backdrop to the brilliantly written dialogue which flows like a river (filled with red herrings, for that matter).

Inside No. 9 is a show best appreciated during the end credits when one can marvel at the carefully-sewn script in retrospect. Sometimes the drama feels self-indulgent, but eccentric characters and funny dialogue are enough to carry you through; at the end, you are treated with a shock guaranteed to leave you reeling. Inside No. 9 is simultaneously one of the most fun and intriguing experiences in modern television, and for that, deserves all the praise it gets.