Review: Toy Story 4

By JJ Donoghue

Creating a new Toy Story film in 2019 that genuinely meets expectations seems an unenviable,

almost impossible task. The franchise is of supreme importance to Pixar, given that the original Toy

Story film was Pixar’s first ever full-length release, whilst audience members and critics alike have

long held the series in adoration.

It is therefore no small praise to say that Toy Story 4 holds its own when compared to its

predecessors. The film begins where the last film left ended, as the original gang – Woody, Buzz

Lightyear, etc. – live with their new owner, Bonnie. But when Bonnie brings home a new, handmade

toy named ‘Forky’ and crafted from several miscellaneous pieces of rubbish, trouble is caused, as Forky

begins to have an internal crisis over whether his purpose is to be a toy or whether he is simply a

piece of trash. Whilst this plot echoes Buzz Lightyear’s existential crisis in Toy Story 1, the

similarity is to this film’s advantage. Rather than taking a risky approach and attempting to create

something avant-garde and overwhelmingly original, the filmmakers instead stick to a reliable

formula and execute it with deft and precision.

Another element of this franchise’s formula is its in-depth, meaningful humanisation of the toys, a

concept which is used effectively once again in Toy Story 4. Not only does Forky’s questioning of his

purpose mimic real human fears and doubts, but Woody also begins to ponder his own existence

and his internal disarray, caused because Bonnie is beginning to grow out of her need for him, just as

Andy did before. Though the previous films in this series have dealt with similar issues, these

questions never begin to feel tired or recycled. Instead, they feel as genuine and emotionally

poignant as they ever have, and allow this film to appeal to parents as well as their children.

What’s more, although there are similarities between Toy Story 4 and its predecessors, this film is

able to stave off any sense of staleness. Rather than allowing the story to be led by a group of

characters who are already extremely familiar, the focus instead is mainly on Woody and Buzz’s

interactions with a set of fresh, intriguing new characters who they meet on a road trip that

Bonnie takes with her parents. Whilst it is always something of a gamble in a sequel to limit the

screen time of beloved characters in favour of introducing original and untested ones, it is a gamble

that pays off in Toy Story 4, as the new recruits bring about some of the film’s most exciting

moments.

Forky’s quality of makeshift simplicity, created by the design of his facial features and his limited

communicative capabilities, lead to a surprisingly high level of hilarity, particularly in an early

montage in which Woody repeatedly has to prevent Forky from throwing himself into a bin.

The most interesting development in terms of new characters comes when Woody runs into a set of

unexpected circumstances at an old antique store. And, for the sake of avoiding spoilers, it is

simplest to say that this location is the introductory point of an old love interest and a new antagonist.

These new characters particularly allow the film to have a well constructed variety of emotion, as romance, sadness, fun and fear all flourish concurrently in their scenes.

Additionally, the introduction of Duke Kaboom, a motorcycle riding, stuntman type of toy, helps

deliver some of the film’s funniest moments, as well as its most captivating and exciting set pieces as

he helps Woody to escape the sinister minions in the antique store.

Meanwhile, the decision to cast comedic double act Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as a pair

of bad-mouthed, fluffy, animal toys who run into Buzz Lightyear at a carnival is flawless, even if their

running joke about a ‘plush rush’ becomes tiring.

Overall, this latest addition to the Toy Story saga meets the requirements of a successful sequel, in

that it manages to stay true to the foundations of its franchise while also bringing in new elements

that genuinely feel as though they belong. Toy Story 4 is a thoughtful and well realised film that is

able to bring together its multiple, disparate strands into a compelling, complete and satisfying

whole. The characters are given a real, convincing level of human depth, which shines through

particularly when Woody and Forky finally resolve their burning internal dilemmas in a cinematic

climax which is both heart-breaking and endlessly fulfilling. Ultimately, it is successful because it

captures and continues the magic and emotion which has made this series so uniquely special.