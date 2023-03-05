A Dive Into the History of Coffee Shops

words by Eva Castanedo

Artisan coffee shops are all the rage at the moment, popping up everywhere to cater for catch ups with friends over delicious brunch and study days fuelled by coffee. But how and when did they become so popular?

Venice served as the entry point for coffee when the drink first came to Europe in the early 16th century. The Venetian merchants were the ones who brought coffee to the rest of Europe because of their active trade with North Africa. The beverage was baptised in 1600 by Pope Clement VIII, increasing its acceptance in European markets. Since then, coffee and coffee shops have become a place of encounter for people, ideas, and culture. Coffee has fuelled ideas and social change, and coffeehouses have provided a space for (sober) individuals to discuss new waves of ideas.

Pasqua Rosée opened the first coffee house in London in 1652, encouraging a transformation in London society. “British culture was intensely hierarchical and structured. The idea that you could go and sit next to someone as an equal was radical,” says Markman Ellis, author of The Coffee House: A Cultural History. King Charles II banned coffeehouses because his father, King Charles I, had been decapitated during the English Civil War and was reasonably worried about people getting together to discuss politics. Nonetheless, the ban was a failure and led to the opening of coffee houses known as “penny universities” in towns like Oxford and Cambridge, where citizens were able to access intellectual discussions for just the cost of a cup of coffee.

“coffee is a witness of people coming together and exchanging ideas, knowledge and experiences”

After the Boston Tea Party, when drinking tea became less popular, coffee was considered a symbol of patriotism among the colonies. American taverns served coffee alongside liquor, feeding the minds of those who led the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, in France, Parisian Cafés were the ideal site for Republican activism and organisation during the French Revolution, hosting the calls to arms for the storming of the Bastille.

Nowadays, coffeehouses in Europe no longer host revolutionaries, but they still serve as a meeting point for people – many times from different backgrounds – where coffee is a witness of people coming together and exchanging ideas, knowledge and experiences.

Today, coffee shops are more diverse and versatile spaces with a welcoming atmosphere that allows different activities ranging from caffeine-fuelled study sessions to catch-ups with friends alongside delectable brunches. Few enterprises have experienced the type of continued success that coffee shops have. Coffee shops, which were once conceived as stop-and-go venues, are now an integral part of British life and are used by many of us both for socialising and working.

A key factor to the success of coffee shops is that Britain is a nation of coffee lovers. According to the World Coffee Portal’s 2021 poll, over a fifth of UK coffee users enjoy four or more cups a day, which offers a huge prospect for coffee shops to succeed. There are now more ways than ever to enjoy our coffee thanks to the expanding variety and customising choices, which also leads to a surge in demand for outstanding artisanal coffee that can only be achieved by those with the required experience and skill.

“Customers are also very drawn to ethical and sustainable coffee”

Coffee shop customers are willing to pay a little bit extra for excellent coffee with exceptional flavour. Visitors to both branded and independent coffeehouses give a high value to the quality of the coffee. The modern coffee drinker also wants to put money into a company whose principles align with its values. Customers are also very drawn to ethical and sustainable coffee, which also explains this product’s popularity at the moment. The warmth and relaxation they may offer are other main reasons why coffee shops have grown so popular over the past ten years. This feeling is particularly strong when you contrast coffee shops with rival establishments like pubs, restaurants, and fast-food companies.

“A good coffee shop will evoke a cosy, homey atmosphere”

Coffee shops offer not only social benefits but also a great environment for both studying and working. As WFH is becoming increasingly popular, more people are leaving their regular workplaces to spend at least some of their working days in coffeehouses. A good coffee shop will evoke a cosy, homey atmosphere while also providing areas where customers can work quietly and comfortably. This balance explains why coffee shops have taken over locations such as libraries as the preferred setting for people who freelance or work from home. These hospitality establishments will only continue to grow in popularity as more people opt for these types of employment.

Lastly, we don’t really know why, but somehow, our creativity flies higher when we are in coffeehouses. Painters like Pablo Picasso, philosophers, and authors like J.K. Rowling and Simone de Beauvoir, have developed their creativity while working at a table in a café, evidencing how crucial coffeehouses are for culture.