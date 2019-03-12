Paris is a global centre for art, culture, fashion and history – a city of love with many extravagant sites that are must-visits. Whether it’s The Eiffel Tower or Notre-Dame, the Louvre or The Champs-Elysées, there is plenty to see and do in this wonderful city. If you’ve only got 24 hours in Paris, your feet are bound to be aching by the evening. But it will definitely be worth it.

The city’s Metro is really easy and cheap to use, so if you want to pack in lots of sites, this is a great alternative to walking.

Morning

First things first, you can’t visit Paris and not go to a French bakery. Grab a pain au chocolat and a café au lait, which is guaranteed to leave you ready to explore the city’s mesmerising sights. After your morning dose of pastry and caffeine, why not stroll along The Champs-Elysées? It’s the most popular shopping location in Paris. You can visit Louis Vuitton’s flagship store, explore four floors of Abercrombie & Fitch or jaw-drop over the 75,000 EUR engagement rings in Tiffany.

At the end of the (long) street, you’ll reach the Arc de Triomphe, a staggering arch in the centre of the street. It’s the perfect Parisian photo spot! It is one of the most famous monuments in Paris and if you fancy climbing the stairs, the view at the top is truly spectacular.

Afternoon

After all the walking and shopping, you’ll probably start to feel hungry at this point. Restaurants and cafés are aplenty along the Champs-Elysées. If you like macarons, stop at Ladurée to taste Paris’ finest sweet treat.

Next stop is the Cathédrale Notre-Dame. It is one of the most iconic cathedrals in the world, with beautiful stained glass and lovely architecture, it really is breath-taking.

The next bit of culture that you must soak up is the Louvre. A central landmark of the city. The Louvre is recognised as one of the best museums in the world, and is home to the famous Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci. You might have to push through the crowds to get a glimpse!

Evening

Depending on the month that you visit Paris, the sun will be setting at this point. If you can, quickly hurry to the Eiffel Tower at dusk! Catch the amazing views of the picturesque city from 300 metres high.

You can’t leave Paris until you’ve seen the wonderful Eiffel Tower light show which takes place every night on the hour. It is utterly jaw-dropping. Head over to the Trocadero to get the perfect Instagram video of this mesmerising display.

There are lots of delicious restaurants dotted around the Eiffel Tower serving the finest French cuisine. Whether it’s coq au vin, foie gras, frogs’ legs, snails or steak and frites, the French certainly know how to cook! The delicious flavours will leave you feeling satisfied!

-Words by Abby Wilson