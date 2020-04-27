Challenge Your Kitchen Skills

Now that we have more time to spend in the kitchen, why not step out of our student-cooking comfort zones and challenge ourselves to some more adventurous recipes? Here are two in-depth recipes that’ll kill some time during lockdown.

Sourdough From Scratch

Sourdough sounds like it may be difficult to make but it’s not, it just takes a little time — which we have a lot of right now. This recipe will show you how to make your own living “wild yeast” by fermenting flour and water, instead of buying yeast from the shop. Follow the days carefully, and by the end of the week you should have 2 delicious loaves of sourdough.

Recipe by Ceurwyn Humphreys

Creating your Sourdough Starter

What you’ll need:

1.2kg strong bread flour.

Day 1 — Getting started

Mix 50g flour and 50g water together in a large glass or plastic jar, cover it with a breathable material and leave for 24 hours at room temperature.

Day 2 — Double the contents

Add another 50g flour and water to your starter and leave for another 24 hours.

Day 3

Repeat but with 100g flour and 100g water this time.

Day 4

Repeat but with 200g flour and 200g water this time.

Day 5

Repeat but with 400g flour and 400g water this time.

Day 6

Repeat day 5 and leave for another 24 hours — you now have your starter!

Baking your sourdough

*Makes 2 loaves*

What you’ll need:

800g strong bread flour

450ml water

10g salt

320g of your sourdough starter

Method:

Add all of the ingredients together and mix until loosely combined. Pour the mixture on to a lightly floured surface. Kneed your dough — this part takes a lot of time and patience. You need to be able to see through your dough without it ripping. Place your dough in a large bowl, cover with a tea towel and leave to prove for 3 hours. After leaving it prove, knead the dough until it’s the same size as it was 3 hours ago. Take 2 bowls and lay a tea towel in each, then dust some flour on them. Split your dough into two equal sized balls. Place them in each tea towel and dust a little flour on top. Fold the tea towels over the top of the dough and let them prove for another 3.5 hours. After 3.5 hours, preheat the oven to 230˚C and place an empty roasting tray inside. Unwrap your dough and flip them over onto some baking trays. Slice across your them. Pour some hot water into the roasting tray in order to create steam, before popping your dough into the oven for 30-35 minutes. Place your loaves on a cooling rack and wait until they have cooled before devouring!

Macarons

Recipe by Sai

I based my venture into macarons on the BBC good foods recipe, as whilst it is a bit difficult to follow, I had tried about 6 different easier versions, without success.

You will need:

170g icing sugar,

160g ground almonds (or almond flower)

120ml egg whites (around 4 medium eggs)

160g granulated sugar

Food colouring (optional)