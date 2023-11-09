Autumn Reads: The Best Books to Read this Season.

Autumn invites us to explore stories that match the season’s mood. From eerie mysteries to timeless classics, we have created a list of book recommendations that our contributors have suggested. The experience of reading a book in autumn can evoke immense nostalgia as we crave home comforts. We hope you find some inspiration among these recommendations, as these autumn reads promise to transport you to captivating worlds.

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

With university looking more and more like an episode of Gilmore Girls, it is clear that autumn is here! The crunch orange leaves and dirty chai coffees full makes me want to delve hare into a state of complete recluse with a mound of blankets and a good book. Once fully submerged in a cocoa state and wrapped in a suffocating amount of fabric, I am then read to jump head-first into the coziest, most comforting rom-com book there is.

Attempting to expand my horizons from the classic re-read of Harry Potter, the reliable source that is BookTok suggested I get my does of autumnal romances through the means od Erin Sterling’s ‘The Ex Hex’. If Disney’s ‘Halloweentown’ and ‘Hocus Pocus’ merged together and added a spicy repertoire between a dashing warlock and a flustered which, then Sterling perfectly encapsulates this. Besides the quintessentially autumnal names of the love interests, Rhys Penhallow and Wivianne Jones, the story is amusing, relatable, and just what you need when you want to vicariously live through another relationship.

However, I do need to disclose that this book will make you want to give it all up and move to a quaint American town, only to find a warlock of your own. Sterling allows her readers to attach themselves to the deeply heartbroken Vivianne and experience the consequence of what happens when you mix a heartbroken witch, weepy music, and vodka. If you have found yourself also a victim of breakup season and need the boozy hot cocoa equivalent of a book, then ‘The Ex Hex’ is seriously worth considering!

Words by Emily Cartwright.

Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

A book I recently read and now consider one of my favourites is ‘ The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This book features amazing visual characterization and the storyline is unique. It takes and unexpected plot twist towards the end. One of my favourite aspects of the book is the way in which the story is structured, with certain chapters set in the past. Each of Evelyn Hugo’s ‘seven husbands’ has their own section of the story, this helps drive the plot and it further enhances the impact they have had on her life. I also love the strong and empowering female character of Evelyn Hugo and her glamourous lifestyle! I could not put this book down and finished it in just two days. It is incredibly captivating and a perfect read for this autumn.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

A classic that I never fail to read every year is ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen. It is and all-time favourite novel which never disappoints. The book contains a strong character development and the writing is beautiful. One of my favourite genres in literature and film is romance, this books suits that perfectly and makes it a great read not only for this autumn but all year round. The developing relationship between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, and how they both learn to overcome their pride and prejudice to admit their love for one another is why this book remains one of my favourites.

Words by Isabel Chance.

Suddenly a Murder by Lauren Munoz.

Imagine this: a new academic year has begun, and it is starting to feel more autumnal. Joyful pastels have been replaced by subdued stages of burgundy and burnt orange. People are substituting peach iced tea for a pumpkin spice latte, and the leaves are slowly changing colour. Everything is different, including your reading habits.

However, as you scan the shelves of your local library, you are left feeling uninspired. There still seems to be a great deal of summery reads on the shelves, and although you loved them a few months ago, you cannot bring yourself to reread ‘It Happened One Summer’ by Tessa Bailey. You would much rather read something more befitting of the spooky season instead.

Just as you’re about to leave, you stumble upon the murder mystery section and realize that you might find a book that matches your tastes perfectly. Luckily, you are correct! Lauren Munzo has recently released a book titled ‘Suddenly a Murder; and its eerie plot makes it an ideal read. The main protagonist of the book, Izzy Morales, attends a 1920s themed party with six of her friends. Everything seems normal until her best friend’s boyfriend is murdered. Following this, all of the party’s attendees are trapped on an island as two detectives attempt to uncover the details of the murder. With a similar plot to that of ‘One of Us is Lying’ by Karen McManus, this narrative makes ‘Suddenly a Murder’ the perfect book to read this season

Words by Chloe Thomas.