By Caitlin Wildgoose-Davis

Every girl is an egg box.

A container.

We’re all born with the potential to grow life,

but this might not happen when we’re girlfriends or wives.

Our lives might not match up,

might not be in line with the moment in time –

the moment in time that

it happens…

that our bodies become homes.

We might be teenagers,

babies ourselves.

We might not yet know who we are.

We might be incapable,

afraid,

overwhelmed.

We might be adults, just with the wrong guy.

We didn’t try,

it just happened…

We might get raped –

get taken on a date,

have our drinks fueled with something

that seals our grim fate.

We might barely be awake for the moment

it happens…

We might not be able to afford it.

We might have no choice but to abort it.

Or we might have the choice, and

still we abort it.

Let us have the choice.

Caitlin Wildgoose-Davis is a 21-year-old final year English Literature and Creative Writing student who loves writing poetry and short stories, both for her degree and in her spare time. She has never had any creative writing published, but contributes regularly to Quench magazine.