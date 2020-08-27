Poem – Empty Lovers

by Tilly Jones.

Empty Lovers

I kiss your mouth in search of another,

My lips longing for ones that are not yours.

The close echo of an empty lover,

Merely hoping to conceal their sores.

Two wondering, vacant, beings of lust.

Brief confidants in a passing moment,

A secret encounter hiding from trust.

A tender escape, our minds are absent,

We can blindly dance this tedious waltz.

You wonder how empty lovers survive,

When content in knowing that it is false.

It is in the freedom where the fun lies.

.

I kiss your mouth in search of another,

The close echo of an empty lover.