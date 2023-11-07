What Was Left Behind

By Tash Sood

And when she left,

She left you the sky,

The shadows under leaves,

The pins holding down the world,

And the secret to pulling them out

to set it all free.

She hid the will behind the curtain

In a yellow envelope

In blue ink.

She left me the smell of rain,

The shock of lightning,

The roots of the trees that reach under houses

To tear at the foundations

and bring it all crashing down.

She scratched the will onto the back of my hand

and made sure to tell the executor where it was.

Tash Sood (they/he/she) is a third year politics and philosophy student. This poem is a wonderful tribute to the complexity of human relationships and the way that people can leave a lasting impact on those around them. This is the first time Tash is having something published with Quench Magazine and they are very excited.