Exams; a poem

by Aruni Deraniyagala.

Sitting at my desk,

A hundred broken resolutions

Empty pages

Unopened books

Staring at a wall, my mind wondering

Painting pictures

Writing stories

A million other things

I’d rather be doing than

Sitting here

Imagining

A million other lives

I could be living right now

Sleeping

Eating

Just messing around

Music blaring in the background

Coffee

Chocolate

I should be outside

Dancing in the rain

Stacks of books

Sharpened pencils

My brothers upstairs

Playing games, watching movies, while

I’m here

Drowning

In a never ending

Sea of knowledge.