Exams; a poem

by Aruni Deraniyagala.
Sitting at my desk,
A hundred broken resolutions
Empty pages
Unopened books
Staring at a wall, my mind wondering
Painting pictures
Writing stories
A million other things
I’d rather be doing than
Sitting here
Imagining
A million other lives
I could be living right now
Sleeping
Eating
Just messing around
Music blaring in the background
Coffee
Chocolate
I should be outside
Dancing in the rain
Stacks of books
Sharpened pencils
My brothers upstairs
Playing games, watching movies, while
I’m here
Drowning
In a never ending
Sea of knowledge.