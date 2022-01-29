New Year, New TBR (list)

One of my many New Year’s resolutions for 2022 is to read more and try to branch out of my literary fiction bubble.

When reading I like to stick with what I know, which tends to be fiction,but this year I’d like to try more non-fiction books, in particular autobiographies by influential women in politics. Top of my list is ‘Becoming Michelle Obama,’ and ‘The Truths We Hold’ by Kamala Harris.

There are also many genres of literary fiction I would like to explore, like romance. I’ve always avoided romantic novels because I find them too slow paced, and not very plot driven; so I’d like to read ‘Time Traveller’s Wife’, and also ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to try this genre out.

Another genre I tend to avoid is sci-fi – I’ve set myself the challenge of reading the Dune Series by Frank Herbert this year, as I watched the film recently and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Finally, I would also like to read more of the classics, but studying them in school really put me off reading them. However, I’ve been recommended ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen enough times, and it is one of my favourite films, so I think it’s about time I read the book.

With so many upcoming books being published this year, I’m sure my TBR list will continue growing, and I’m looking forward to exploring new authors and genres this year.

by Emily Plaisted

I find that during term time, I don’t read an awful lot for fun, due to the amount of reading I do for my course. One of the main goals I have for this year is to read more for pleasure. For example, I used to read every night before I went to sleep; it was a really nice way to wind down from the day, and it’s a habit that I really want to get back into. I am usually a fantasy reader, especially books that contain maps, dragons and magic, but having finished reading the Bridgerton series over the summer, I really want to find a good historical romance series and read it with as much enthusiasm as Bridgerton. I am not really a romance reader, but Bridgerton might have swayed me. I have recently started ‘The Duchess War’ by Courtney Milan to see if it is of similar calibre, we shall see. I am also planning on finishing A Song Of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones); I am almost halfway through book 5 part 1, A Dance with Dragons: Dreams and Dust, and my hope is to finish the published books by the end of the year.

by Rosenwyn Dorrell

In 2021, reading was my personal form of escapism, as I chose books by mood and revisited old favorites. By

that, I cut out something I usually love about reading: seeking out the greatest new releases the year has to offer.

My 2022 reading goal is to catch up – catch up on long revered series that had new additions, such as Sarah J.

Maas’s A Court of Silver Flames, a spin-off novel to the widely popular fantasy romance A Court of Thornes

and Roses; catch up on authors who found their acclaim with their previous releases, such as Casey McQuiston

and their book One Last Stop, a queer time-traveling romance. In the spirt of catching up, I want to catch up on

books whose hype I missed the first time around, such as Samantha Shannon’s Priory of the Orange Tree, a

queer fantasy novel. Or to to reach back in time and finally familiarise myself with well-loved classics, such as

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, or for a more thrilling read, Bram Stroker’s Dracula. Finally, and possibly

most imperatively, I mean to finish some series, like V.E Schwab’s Shade’s of Magic fantasy adventure series,

and Beck Chambers’ Wayfarers, sci-fi adventure anthology series.

by Charlotte Lusted