Words by Jacob Evans

My Siren

In the abyss Her eyes absorb gold, A guilty treasure Of fate untold.

Her hair floats, Dark and deep, Whisping and wrapping In the current of her temptation

Her skin escapes friction, Pure as the ocean floor. Freckles dust her moonlit face, For there is always light in her dark place.

Looking up, her body still, She does not blink, But stares to feel. For warmth will sink As she reveals Her glistening heart.