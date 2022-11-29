Self-Helpless

By Lucy Matthews
If putting cucumber on my eyes
Is meant to block out bad vibes
And rising at 5AM
Sets me apart from them
Why am I still not enough?
Practicing self love is proving to be tough
Yoga doesn’t dry my tears
And no amount of journaling
Cancels out the self loathing
I have gathered over the years
Loving yourself is a scam
Pack up your self-help books and be damned !
A scroll will open up an insecure shaped hell hole
You can scramble and kick
But you will always get dragged back down
Into a living your best life abyss
Today you will go on a jog
In an attempt to free yourself from the grips of a comparing yourself to her bog
An anxious week will have you
Glued to how to be confident blogs
Why does it feel like
Your entire belief system is being flogged
Ladies and gents listen up
Tell those patriarchal rules to shut up
And rid yourself of sexist expectations
Precariously upheld across nations
Relied upon by misogynistic foundations