Jamie T @ Great Hall 21/11/2022

Words and photos by Rubie Barker

On the night that Wales played their first World Cup game in 54 years, Jamie T took to Cardiff’s Great Hall. While some football fans were clearly torn about where to focus their attention as we waited, they still showed up in vast numbers to see the Indie Rock icon.

86TVs are supporting Jamie on this tour, formed this year by The Maccabees’ brothers Hugo and Felix White, now joined by their brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison. Perhaps the crowd were still too focused on the USA vs Wales game to appreciate them as much as we should have, or there was too much anticipation for Jamie T to grace the stage. Once the 86TVs had finished their set and after a rendition of The Streets’ Fit but You Know It, a cheer erupted from the crowd. Heads turned to the stage hoping to see the band enter the stage, only to realise after chants of “Wales!” that Gareth Bale had actually scored an equaliser.

Eventually, the crowd did cheer as a lone Jamie T entered the stage, acoustic guitar at the ready, cap on and gave us the first song of the night, Brand New Bass Guitar. To chants of “Jamie, Jamie, Jamie F***ing T” the rest of the band joined him on stage to play two more classics from his debut album Panic Prevention. Operation showed off not only his and the band’s unwavering guitar skills but lyrics like “I ain’t no abacus, but you can count on me, love”. Perhaps the teenage anxiety that inspired the first album and is so prevalent in So Lonely Was The Ballad released in 2007, feels like a glimpse into the past for some present, but the meaning was felt and echoed back from the crowd to the stage.

Aside from the huddle of guys in their twenties anticipating a mosh pit in the middle at any moment, dressed in what seemed like a uniform of Adidas t-shirts and baggy jeans, were couples and the odd dad and son duo. Having been a firm favourite in the Indie Rock scene for 15 years it perhaps is no surprise that this tour for his new album, The Theory of Whatever, released this year to critical acclaim, is sold out. In 2010, he beat the likes of Florence and the Machine and Lady Gaga to take home NME’s Best Solo Artist, and this new album proves he is going nowhere any time soon.

Jamie T @ Cardiff’s Great Hall

The set continued with a mix of songs from every album and the band left once again for Jamie to sing Back in the Game, showing the strength and clarity still in this wordsmith’s voice. While the band re-entered the stage he gave his heartfelt thanks to everyone for showing up still despite the momentous night for Welsh football. Before Spider’s Web he introduced Christopher who as Jamie said proceeded to “shred it up” on the ukulele.

As the set came to its end, Jamie stopped the band to point out to security someone who needed to be kicked out, apologising to his fans saying that “there’s always gonna be one p**ck amongst a bunch of roses”. His character came through in his presence on stage, engaging and not being afraid to stop. The main set ended with the riotous If You Got The Money with the whole crowd moving to chants of “money, money, money, money, money, money” before the band left the stage.

With his three biggest hits left to play, it had been an impressively long set, but not one song didn’t hit with the audience. Anticipating which would be played first Jamie sang out “Sheila goes out with her mate Stella”, the iconic opener to one of his first hits Sheila, released in 2006. Another hit followed with the crowd singing the opening lines of Sticks ‘n’ Stones for Jamie, “When there’s no one left to fight”. But for me it was Zombie, the song I had been waiting for, that was the highlight of the night, left until the very end of the set but well worth it. From the opening strum on the guitar and the slower start, I was sent back to my teenage years and the joys of discovering music that wasn’t in my parent’s CD collection.

Whether you were there for the nostalgia of the noughties or love for his new album, the night gave what it promised. Treated to a host of songs from every album and the confident and perhaps cheeky lad persona of Jamie T, I really hope we don’t have to wait another 6 years for another new album from this icon of the indie scene.