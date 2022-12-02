Placebo @ CIA 24/11/2022

Words by Tabitha Murrell

I was first introduced to Placebo by the ever-dramatic 1999 film adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses. Cruel Intentions‘ opening scene streams across a graveyard and then up to the iconic New York city skyline. Ryan Phillipe (swoon) is seen driving over Brooklyn Bridge in his beautifully recognisable black vintage Jaguar XK140 – the car is as much a plot device as the film’s soundtrack, which of course begins with the blasting of Placebo’s hit from the same year Every You Every Me. The scene was ranked by Screen Rant in 2019 as one of the Top 10 Best Teen Movie Opening Scenes and furthermore, the song was ranked twenty years later as 83rd on the hottest hits of all time by radio station Triple J.

Tonight, the atmosphere is once again hot, the lights on stage shimmer a low red as the crowd pack in for a show of unusual stature. Why? Because Placebo have done something many artists would not attempt to do: they have placed a cap on the use of phones during the show. Sure, many artists such as Frank Turner and Florence and the Machine ask fans to place their phones away for a couple of songs, to embrace the crowd, their neighbors. But Placebo is approaching this in a different way, one that I eagerly welcome; they have released a statement reminding fans NOT to use their phones because of the difficulty personal technology can create: ‘More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs. Please be here and now in the present and enjoy the moment. Because this exact moment will never ever happen again.’ Placebo write that their purpose to to create ‘communication and transcendence’ and I cannot help but agree that the use of phones does limit face-to-face communication. With the performance right in front of you, why do we find it so hard to live in the moment, and not behind a screen?

The night starts with the Cruel Hearts Club. Maybe it’s just my desperate want to be a 90s Riot grrrl, but there’s something about women on stage, carelessly rocking their hearts out that will always win me over. The unbridled talent in painted pink fingernails whizzing along the strings of a jet-black guitar makes me soar. Lead singer Edie’s voice is killer and instantly recognisable, beautifully unique and, in some way, glamorous. However, the most brilliant part of the band’s performance is their back story, they are breaking unexpected rules in an area many rock and roll legends have not spoken of. The three are mothers by day, grunge band by night. My favorite bit of titillation about the trio is the story of drummer Gabi’s thirteen-hour bus journey to France to introduce Sting whilst heavily pregnant. Sting became such a fan that night that he invited the band to be the opening act for his residency at the London Palladium earlier this year. That is girl power.

It is a sad reality that when artists, like Placebo, have been in the spotlight for many decades, a set list composing of many new songs can lose engagement with the crowd, a time to nip to the bar or have a quick loo break. Placebo’s enigmatic new soundtrack made it clear this was not an option. There was no moment where the wave broke, the tidal sound system remained steadily high throughout. The stage was set with the opening hymn of Forever Chemicals filling the room, the lights lift slowly the water rises and the brilliance of Placebo is unveiled. This song is classic Placebo, to a modern-day audience, the use of the bare synths allows me to picture myself riding shotgun in Ryan Phillips’ Jag. We are then engulfed by a song you can’t help but sing from your lungs, Beautiful James. The tone of Placebo’s music is truthful and raw, speaking of loneliness, of addiction, of fighting nihilistic tendencies.

The majority of their music came from their new album Never Let Me Go, their eighth studio album in 28 years. The album’s track placement is echoed in their set timings and it’s a love story to the lost art of album listings. The album proves to be musically multicultural and appreciative of experimental instrumentals forged with Placebo’s signature sound. Twin Demons showcases the band’s fabulous guitar talent. The elopement of guitar and lyrics in order to showcase a battle against one’s own demons is reminiscent of Milton’s Pandemonium; the allegories for a sea inside every human provides blossoming poetic darkness. Another personal favourite was Chemtrails, a reminder that we can get warped by society’s constant skepticism and conspiracy’s, an ode to wanting more than day-to-day rantings and anger. Lastly Placebo did a series of covers, including what has arguably been the song of the year by a Ms. Kate Bush, a song they’ve been covering for twenty years – talk about being ahead of the curve. They also took a moment to take a political stance in their cover of Tears for Fears’ Shout, an artist that has obviously influenced Placebo’s sound. Comments on environmental rights result in loud applause from the audience and it feels like I’m in a place where people want for something better, for us all.

My last note on the performance is that, as I conclude this review, I go on my phone to attach a photo I took of the performance, which I usually use as notes to write such articles. I had completely forgotten I hadn’t taken any notes, but the gig was so brilliant, so memorable and bold that just my memories were the perfect thing to take home.