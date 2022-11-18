Review: Florence and the Machine @ CIA 16/11/22

Molly Openshaw

On the 16th of November, Florence and the Machine kick-started their U.K. portion of the third leg of the Dance Fever tour at Cardiff International Arena. This is Florence’s first tour back since the pandemic with their last tour being the High as Hope tour in 2018. Florence and the Machine released their fifth studio album, Dance Fever, in May 2022.

Despite the drizzling rain outside, the vast crowds and fantastic stage set created anticipation and excitement as we waited for the supporting act, Willie J Healey. The singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire started the evening with some beautiful vocals from his 2020 album, Twin Heavy. The melodic style paired with the melancholic melodies of Healey’s music set the tone for the evening and this supporting act matched the Dance Fever tour perfectly.

After Healey’s performance had ended, there was a shift in the staging, with large white chandelier-style pieces moving to create an abstract backdrop. A bright white light was also cast across the audience along with a slow instrumental tune, there was a huge amount of anticipation for Florence Welch to step out on stage. Slowly, she appeared on stage, donning her characteristic long, ethereal, draped dress. The music crescendoed, as Florence raised her arms; the familiar claps of Heaven is Here started to fill the arena and Florence began to sing the second single from the Dance Fever album. This was a great choice for a first song; it created an incredible environment with the crowd singing along, Florence was roaming across the stage barefooted and the backing singer and band were performing with an extraordinary amount of passion and enthusiasm.

Florence and the Machine then went on to play an ensemble of songs old and new. The majority of songs were featured on their Dance Fever album, but sprinkled throughout were classics from Lungs, Ceremonials, High as Hope and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. As the vivacious introduction to Dog Days are Over started filling the arena, every single member of the audience swelled, swayed and smiled. The very message behind Dance Fever, an ode to performance, was realised throughout the evening: the choreomania that inspired Florence to write this album was widespread and unstoppable for the whole set.

Florence Welch at CIA, Cardiff

Not only was Florence and the Machine an incredible performance from the band to the backing singers, but the interaction with the audience was second to none. There was not a moment where Florence stood still. Constantly, a flurry of movement, fabric and hair danced across the stage, to the audience at the front, embracing fans, holding hands and singing directly to the fans.

As the evening drew to a close, Florence sang Cosmic Love from the 2009 album, Lungs. This ethereal and melodic song was then followed by two songs from the Dance Fever album, My Love, and Restraint. After these two final songs from the namesake album, Florence went on to sing three songs as the encore, all from over ten years ago: Never Let Me Go, Shake it Out and Rabbit Heart. Ending the concert with some well-known, oldies ensured that everyone left the venue singing and dancing, just as the Dance Fever album commemorates.

Florence and the Machine have nine more stops across the U.K. to complete the third leg of the Dance Fever tour before they move on to Oceania.