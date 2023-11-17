Baby Queen @ Trinity Bristol

Baby Queen’s current tour revolves around her new album “Quarter Life Crisis”, encapsulating what it feels like to reach your 20s and get hit by societal pressures to grow up and figure out who you are, while all the while battling fake internet perceptions, sexuality and dealing with (or succumbing to) the substance abuse which surrounds us. She also talks about moving away from home for the first time, leaving friends and family behind and starting a new life, all the while grieving the person you used to be in the song, something a lot of Uni students in particular can probably relate to.

Sexuality is a main theme of the album, which is unsurprising to fans of ‘Heartstopper’ on Netflix, which Baby Queen’s music is heavily entwined with. Alice Oseman, author of the ‘Heartstopper’ graphic novels, not only listened to the artists’ debut EP whilst writing the scripts for the Netflix series, but also designed special edition album artwork for “Quarter Life Crisis”, depicting Baby Queen sat in her characteristically slumped style. Sexuality is clearly an important, once-repressed topic, that Baby Queen expresses through her music. She talks about the feelings associated with being queer and growing up in conservative South Africa, and the internalised second guessing which is associated with coming from that community.

Baby Queen, photograph by AJ Lumley.

Another prominent theme of the album is love, and the inability to find someone and have a stable relationship. This is touched on not only in the song “Die Alone” which unsurprisingly is about dying alone, after not being able to find someone to like, unrequited love and getting the “ick” (relatable). Another albeit slightly pessimistic take on this can be seen in her song “Love Killer”, saying that “the only man I find attractive is the Grim Reaper”, really reiterating Baby Queen’s dark humour which is snuck in throughout the album.

Her lyrics are nihilistic, and at some points anguished, while being juxtaposed with upbeat synthesisers and tempo, forming a complimentary blend of angsty bubblegum-pop. Seeing Baby Queen emote to her lyrics while spinning and swinging around with her pink Fender Telecaster slung over her shoulder – it’s hard not to shout along with her, letting out all the thoughts and feelings of your own ‘quarter life crisis’.

Words by Michelle Williams

I arrive at the venue and already see people starting to queue; it’s ten to three, the gig doesn’t start until seven, and there are four or five fans who all seem to know each other sorting out numbers for the queue. It’s clear that Bella, aka Baby Queen, has a strong fan base, and the gig is going to be a good one. I say this because the worst type of gigs, in my opinion, are the ones where no one really knows the words, so seeing such dedicated fans reassured me that the gig would be great.

Once we got in, the crowd was full of (excuse the cliche) misfits. Young, queer people all gathered in a church to see an outspoken, South African singer who was on the soundtrack for Heartstopper and grew to fame by writing a song about Jodie Comer seemed ironic. The opener, Viji was insanely talented – she was the epitome of Y2K scream pop, she was awesome and completely the opposite vibe to Baby Queen. Her setlist, a well-rounded mix of her new album, a couple of covers and some old favourites made for a perfect opener.

Viji, photograph by AJ Lumley.

Soon, it was time for Baby Queen. Her stage backdrop was set up to match her album cover; from rubber ducks to handmade drawings, the detail made clear that a lot of time and effort went into crafting this stage. Combined with Baby Queen’s emotional and personal lyrics about growing up, moving away, self esteem and romantic life, it really did feel like an incredibly personal concert. Quite literally a look into her head.

It was a peculiar beginning- opening with the title track of her album, “quarter life crisis”, and hearing everyone singing along to the song when I am confident I was one of the oldest people there (at age 20) was definitely an experience. Regardless, the crowd sang along to every single lyric, and considering the album only came out four days ago, it was very impressive. The setlist weaved between her new album and her older stuff, and the crowd (myself included) lapped it all up. Personal highlights included ‘Obvious’ (if anyone saw me cry to this, no you didn’t), ‘Buzzkill’, and of course, ‘Want Me’. From happy, to angry, to sad, the setlist felt like we had cracked Baby Queen’s brain open and watched it do its thing – that for me was the highlight of the show. The truest authentic reflections and experiences that Baby Queen shared with us made it feel so personal, and like I said before, quite literally a look into her head.

All in all, I would recommend seeing Baby Queen whenever you can. If you’re a die-hard fan or a new listener, you’ll enjoy it (and you’ll know more songs than you think).

Words and photography by AJ Lumley