Boomtown 2019 – why it’s not all about Glastonbury this year

This summer, there’s a not so new kid in town threatening the old dogs of music festivals like Glasto and Reading. But what is new to Boomtown Fair this summer is a whole new approach to your typical English fest. Promising ‘Radical’ change to the norm in regards to the Environmental standards of music festivals, Boomtown intends to be a sustainable city, reduce single-use plastics and work towards running on renewable energy.

Boomtown, an independently run festival now in its 11th year, started out humbly as a dub/reggae folk event, but has since attracted major acts like Gorillaz and Die Antwoord. 2019 is no different, with Lauryn Hall, The Streets, Prophets of Rage and more starting the party down in Hampshire August 7th-11th.

Also gracing this eclectic lineup are much-celebrated newcomers Little Simz and Slowthai who will be sure to offer a lively set, as well as festival favourites Slaves and Kate Tempest. UB40 are also set to attend just in case you wanted to bring your parents along too. Not sure I would though.

Boomtown Chapter 11: A Radical City will also feature new areas like the new techno zone AREA404 with Four Tet and Carl Cox headlining. Boomtown Springs, a luxury camping town with the option of arriving to the festival to a fully-furnished yurt or teepee and sporting running showers and flushing toilets is a tempting option for wannabe glampers. With 9 distinct districts, and a host of vibes celebrating music, theatre and embracing the arts, Boomtown looks to be quite the party this August.

By James McClements