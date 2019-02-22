Busted: Tour Preview + Interview

by Dylan Graham

Anyone growing up in the noughties in the UK will undoubtably know and be a fan of Busted. Their anthemic pop punk tunes such as ‘Crashed the Wedding’ and ‘Air Hostess’ are legendary to a generation of Brits, often causing mass singalong’s in clubs across the country.

Busted recently released their fourth studio album Half Way There, a title which references lyrics from their 2003 single ‘Year 3000’. The record is a return to the group’s original pop punk sound, following the release of their synth-pop inspired comeback record Night Driver back in 2016. Half Way There has been met with positive reception from fans, reaching number two in the charts and capturing the nostalgia of the groups fanbase with singles such as ‘Nineties’, which references popular culture during the band’s youth.

The release of Half Way There precedes an extensive UK tour, which includes a date at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on the 26th of March. I had the chance to have a quick chat with Charlie Simpson, the band’s guitarist and vocalist, about their new album and upcoming UK tour.

Are you excited to get out and play these shows?

Yeah man it’s going to be good, it’ll be a high energy show. We decided to make more of a rock record this time, which lends itself well to the live environment. It’s going to be great. We made this album with Busted fans in mind, so they’re really going to enjoy the show.

What does the future hold for Busted?

We’re just going to keep on making songs and playing shows man! We’re very luck that we’re able to do that. The main thing is that we go into the studio and the three of us come out loving the record and then everything else is a bonus.

You can get tickets for Busted’s Cardiff show here.