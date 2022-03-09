Coachella Festival’s post-pandemic Return

Words by Soyal Khedkar

One of the world’s most popular music festivals is finally back! After being postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella has confirmed its return and will be hosted from April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. The festival was first postponed to October 2020 but eventually cancelled because of the pandemic’s widespread impact. This marked the first time the festival was cancelled in 20 years. While there was talk about rescheduling the festival until April 2021, the pandemic’s growing impact resulted in its cancellation again, three months prior.

One of the most exciting parts of this year’s Coachella, in addition to all the festival vibes, has to be the star-studded line-up. Artists such as Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Joji, and many more are scheduled to perform this year. The music festival will also be live-streamed on YouTube. There is much to expect with many new artists’ emerging in popularity over the past two years. Harry Styles will be opening the festival’s weekends; more artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Daniel Caesar, Carly Rae Jepsen will follow. Billie Eilish– who will be the youngest performer in Coachella’s history– will headline the festival along with other artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Arlo Parks, and more. Given all the Instagram drama taking place, we’re not sure whether to expect to see Kanye West on stage, closing the Coachella weekend. But what we do know is to look out for other notable artists such as Doja Cat, Joji, and Swedish House Mafia as well!

As we all know, in-person events were either cancelled or postponed in the last two years because of the pandemic. This makes us think– what does Coachella’s covid absence mean for the festival industry’s future? There was a rise in virtual festivals, many live-streamed for fans to watch worldwide. However, many elements make the festival experience unique: feeling the music with thousands of others, meeting new people and just being in the moment to soak it all in. While live-streaming music festivals definitely helped garner a broader audience that wishes to support their favourite artists, it still doesn’t bring out the whole experience.

Antoine J., Unsplash

Further, music festivals’ covid absence also brought along a financial consequence– tickets for Coachella start at US$450 and go up to US$1500. Coachella, on average, attracts an audience of 250,000; in 2017, the festival grossed US$114.6 million. These numbers increase every year, so it is evident how massive its impact on the festival industry has been the past two years.

Health and safety risks will continue to be a key measure for event organisers to consider when planning large-scale events. But then again, Covid-19’s spread still continues, although at a slower and less harmful rate today. Coachella announced in October that full vaccination is not required to attend the festival for attendees. The health policy has been updated to either a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours before the festival or proof of full vaccination. Attendees also do not need to wear a mask at the festival. In a way, this may be an effort to return to everyday, pre-covid life and allow attendees to enjoy the festival just like before. It is still up to attendees and artists to practice any Covid-19 safety measures. Still, the current restrictions and health guidelines are the bare minima that Coachella is implementing.

All in all, with Coachella’s return after two years, things are looking up for the festival industry. One of the biggest, most popular festivals in the world is finally making its comeback, and fans could not be happier. Would you call this comeback of music festivals a step towards the return to everyday life?