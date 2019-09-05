We’ve Got You Covered: The Gig Calendar (First Semester)

The 2019/2020 academic year is about to begin. With that comes streams of artists and bands into Cardiff, and the announcements are all over the place. This gig list will help every fresher and returning student figure out which gigs they want to go too. Who knows, maybe you’ll even see a band you fancy checking out.
There are some absolutely wicked artists visiting Cardiff in the last few months of 2019, and even though nobody asked I would still like to give honourable mention to some artists that really deserve a listen. My honourable mentions include the brilliant pop-punk Reel Big Fish. Not the typical band we’d see these days, but anyone who went through a minor emo phase and listened to the Teenage Dirtbags compilation album knows what’s up. Marina has the supporting act of Allie X who’s music is this great dystopian pop- listen to Not So Bad In LA (for your ears’ sake). Against The Current started as a cover band that did these instrument heavy covers of the electric pop songs, including a brilliant version of Shake It Off by Taylor Swift. The Struts have been a favourite of mine for years, ever since their hit ‘Kiss This’ came out. They call to mind the music of Rock’N’Roll.
This calendar will cover the first academic semester of concerts. Click each photograph to take you to the website of the Venue.
Cardiff University Student’s Union (Great Hall and Y Plas)
11 October Amber Run
13th October Headie One
15 October Ibibio Sound Machine
17 October The Struts
18 October The Cult A Sonic Temple
19 October From The Jam “Setting Sons” Tour
24 October Black Star Riders
27/28 October Funeral For A Friend
2 November Tom Walker
5 November Loyle Carner
7 November Feeder
9 November Jack Savoretti
14 November Reel Big Fish
16 November The Amazons
17 November Attila
23 November Primal Scream
24 November Airbourne
29 November Happy Mondays
5 December Devin Townsend
6 December Livewire the AC/DC show
10 December Against The Current
13 December Sam Fender
14 December Dermot Kennedy
15 December Bury Tomorrow
16 December Shed Seven
Motorpoint Arena
13 September Pixies, The Big Moon
3 October Two Door Cinema Club
12 October Alice Cooper
19 October James Arthur
1 November Marina, Allie X
9 November Gerry Cinnamon
11 November Liam Gallagher
13 November Snow Patrol
17 November GHOST
27 November Halestorm, In This Moment, New Years Day
28 November The Chemical Brothers
9 December The National
Club Ifor Bach
15 September Mallory Knox
16 September The Pale White
18 September Camp Cope
19 September Childcare
20 September Plastic Mermaids
27 September Los Blancos, Rope
29 September The Magic Gang, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (more TBA)- A Sŵn warm-up
1 October Red Rum Club
4 October Bandicoot
10 October Tanks The Henge, Gender Roles
12 October Issues
16 October Bang Bang Romeo
17 October EYEHATEGOD, Oddity Road
26 October Fire Fences
1 November Coco & The Butterfields, Petbrick
6 November Declan Welsh & The Decadent West
7 November LIFE
20 November Larkins
24 November Lucy Spraggan
25 November Badflower
29 November Florence Black
9 December The Midnight Beast
20 December Finding Aurora
Tramshed
12 September Afro Celt Soundsystem
23 September Aitch (SOLD OUT)
24 September Fetty Wap
27 September The Night Cafe
12 October Black Flag
21 October The Sherlocks
5 November Bear’s Den
13 November Kate Tempest
16 November Shimmers Sounds (festival)
17 November New Model Army
27 November Fat White Family
7 December Scouting For Girls
The Globe
6 October Swim Deep
10 October Set It Off
2 November The Lancashire Hot Pots
11 December The Faim
Sŵn Festival is also coming up this term, with a really great lineup:
If there are any artists you feel I have missed off this list then feel free to email music@quenchmag.co.uk, or message Kate Waldock on Facebook.