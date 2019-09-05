We’ve Got You Covered: The Gig Calendar (First Semester)

The 2019/2020 academic year is about to begin. With that comes streams of artists and bands into Cardiff, and the announcements are all over the place. This gig list will help every fresher and returning student figure out which gigs they want to go too. Who knows, maybe you’ll even see a band you fancy checking out.

There are some absolutely wicked artists visiting Cardiff in the last few months of 2019, and even though nobody asked I would still like to give honourable mention to some artists that really deserve a listen. My honourable mentions include the brilliant pop-punk Reel Big Fish. Not the typical band we’d see these days, but anyone who went through a minor emo phase and listened to the Teenage Dirtbags compilation album knows what’s up. Marina has the supporting act of Allie X who’s music is this great dystopian pop- listen to Not So Bad In LA (for your ears’ sake). Against The Current started as a cover band that did these instrument heavy covers of the electric pop songs, including a brilliant version of Shake It Off by Taylor Swift. The Struts have been a favourite of mine for years, ever since their hit ‘Kiss This’ came out. They call to mind the music of Rock’N’Roll.

This calendar will cover the first academic semester of concerts. Click each photograph to take you to the website of the Venue.

Cardiff University Student’s Union (Great Hall and Y Plas)

11 October Amber Run

13th October Headie One

15 October Ibibio Sound Machine

17 October The Struts

18 October The Cult A Sonic Temple

19 October From The Jam “Setting Sons” Tour

24 October Black Star Riders

27/28 October Funeral For A Friend

2 November Tom Walker

5 November Loyle Carner

7 November Feeder

9 November Jack Savoretti

14 November Reel Big Fish

16 November The Amazons

17 November Attila

23 November Primal Scream

24 November Airbourne

29 November Happy Mondays

5 December Devin Townsend

6 December Livewire the AC/DC show

10 December Against The Current

13 December Sam Fender

14 December Dermot Kennedy

15 December Bury Tomorrow

16 December Shed Seven

Motorpoint Arena

13 September Pixies, The Big Moon

3 October Two Door Cinema Club

12 October Alice Cooper

19 October James Arthur

1 November Marina, Allie X

9 November Gerry Cinnamon

11 November Liam Gallagher

13 November Snow Patrol

17 November GHOST

27 November Halestorm, In This Moment, New Years Day

28 November The Chemical Brothers

9 December The National

Club Ifor Bach

15 September Mallory Knox

16 September The Pale White

18 September Camp Cope

19 September Childcare

20 September Plastic Mermaids

27 September Los Blancos, Rope

29 September The Magic Gang, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (more TBA)- A Sŵn warm-up

1 October Red Rum Club

4 October Bandicoot

10 October Tanks The Henge, Gender Roles

12 October Issues

16 October Bang Bang Romeo

17 October EYEHATEGOD, Oddity Road

26 October Fire Fences

1 November Coco & The Butterfields, Petbrick

6 November Declan Welsh & The Decadent West

7 November LIFE

20 November Larkins

24 November Lucy Spraggan

25 November Badflower

29 November Florence Black

9 December The Midnight Beast

20 December Finding Aurora

Tramshed

12 September Afro Celt Soundsystem

23 September Aitch (SOLD OUT)

24 September Fetty Wap

27 September The Night Cafe

12 October Black Flag

21 October The Sherlocks

5 November Bear’s Den

13 November Kate Tempest

16 November Shimmers Sounds (festival)

17 November New Model Army

27 November Fat White Family

7 December Scouting For Girls

The Globe

6 October Swim Deep

10 October Set It Off

2 November The Lancashire Hot Pots

11 December The Faim

Sŵn Festival is also coming up this term, with a really great lineup:

