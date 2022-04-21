Crows: James Cox and Sam Lister sit down to discuss their new album, new tour, and the joys of live music.

Words by Rowan Davies.

Back with a new body of work titled Beware Believers, band frontman James Cox and drummer Sam Lister kindly offered their time to chat with me about their brand new project and upcoming events. Along with a discussion about live music and the greatest country on Earth, Wales, it’s safe to say our chat was less a serious interview and more a way overdue lads catch-up.

R: Congratulations on the new record; how are you both feeling about being back on the scene?

S: Really good! It’s been fun, we’ve done a fair bit since music came back and I think for us playing live is a big part of what we do so it’s great to be able to play. And I’m glad we didn’t have to release anything during lockdown where no one could come to see us. So yeah, I think we got quite lucky really.

J: It seems like it was definitely worth holding it off and having that break so that we could come back and play live, which is the best form. I’m glad we did hold off, even if we did have that big absence it was good to have that break.

R: Obviously I follow a lot of artists and that was a common thing during COVID, and especially with live music too. Do you pride yourself on your live performances? Is that what you look forward to most?

J: Yeah definitely that’s the most fun bit anyway. The best thing about being in the band is playing live.

R: I know you guys have just returned from the States too. When was the first time you got back on to the stage after the COVID madness?

J: I hate using this phrase but we did one of those ‘Freedom Day Gigs’ which was when they lifted all the restrictions. We played one in Stoke at midnight when they changed the restrictions, we thought we may as well try it, and we were skint so we just thought ‘let’s play’! It was awesome.

S: I actually had a horrible time, we ended up playing at 3AM and I don’t think I stayed up that late for a year and half at that point. It was actually a real struggle for me, but everyone else had a good time!

R: That still sounds pretty sick though! I can only imagine that feeling of returning to doing what you love; was it not emotional for you?

S: It was a bit weird cause I remember before we went on we were like ‘this is strange’, cause it had been so long. It was a really young crowd too and we realised these people haven’t had the chance to step into a venue like this cause they all turned 18 during lockdown. It was a really good atmosphere. And for all the venue staff as well, they’ve been waiting for their jobs to come back. So it was nice to have everyone doing sound and everyone there at the venue. There was this buzz and we were like ‘we can finally work again’.

R: There’s just something about the atmosphere of a gig or live concert that you can’t describe. So this time around with the new album what did you want to bring to the table with Beware Believers.

J: We like this album quite a lot cause it actually sounds as we sound live, which I’m not saying Silver Tongues doesn’t but this one definitely does sound like us live. It’s a much more fast-paced album and again there aren’t that many slow songs but we never really play any slow songs live but it’s much more a case of ‘this is what Crows sounds like’. I don’t think we particularly set out to do that, I think it was just a byproduct at the end of it. We’re all very proud of it.

R: I’ve been lucky enough to be able to listen to it and the songs blend so well. I’m not one to listen to slower songs either so it was nice to feel the pace being picked up. There’s just a particular energy about it and the singles you’ve released are all fantastic- it was a great marketing strategy!

S: Well I listen to what these guys rinse me as being ‘wet music’ so I was really worried the album was too frantic, and there aren’t any breaks until the end. It’s quite full on but I guess that’s just how it turned out and for the first time we wrote it all as just one big project. But I’m really pleased with how it turned out.

R: You guys should be very pleased. Artists have been affected so much, so to be able to come back and to put everything into this one album you should be so proud.

S: Thank you so much.

J: Thanks man.

R: So with your approach to the new album, how did it differ from your debut album Silver Tongues? If there were any differences.

S: It was really different. Only because most of the songs on Silver Tongues were written before I was in the band gradually over a period of four or five years. And we wrote this one within two or three months, so it feels much more cohesive to me as something we’ve written together as a group.

J: I don’t think the formula of how we wrote it changed, but this time we were writing an album and just a collection of songs made over a period of time.

R: In retrospect, two or three months is a very short period of time you must’ve really worked your asses off!

J: We work quite well under pressure as well, we wanted to keep the ball rolling off of releasing Silver Tongues. If there’s no deadline you just get busy with life.

R: I appreciate that work ethic, it’s inspiring. It sounds very much a collaborative process, do you have a large creative team?

S: No, we just have a manager, a booking agent and no money and that’s it.

J: We’re lucky to know a lot of wonderfully creative people who are always keen to collaborate, and Elliot Lane who does all the artwork has sort of become a fifth member of the band. He’s my best friend, he’s my business partner, I live with him, we spend twenty four hours a day together.

S: You’re both from the valleys, have you established this?

J: Yeah, me and Elliot are from mid-Wales.

R: Ah right, from one Welsh boy to another!

J: Yeah you have a proper southern Welsh accent. When I go back it comes out, when I step in the pub it just comes straight back.

R: Do you visit Wales often?

J: Not as much as I’d like to. I’m just busy all the time!

R: Where are you from Sam?

S: I’m from a town called Leamington in the midlands.

R: I know it. I went to a Nandos in Leamington one time!

S: You’ve been there?! That’s nice ‘cause no one’s really heard of Leamington.

R: I’m cultured, I’ve been around! I’m going to go back in time to 2015 when you guys first formed, how did you find each other? Sam I know you joined a little later on.

S: Yeah, so those guys went to uni together.

J: Yeah we started in London and started playing together and making music for a while and then thought we should do something proper. We took a little trip to Wales actually for a weekend writing trip. We wrote a few songs but one song we took away from that was Silver Tongues, we thought ‘this is what we want to sound like’. And then Sam joined in 2019?

S: Probably even earlier. I knew Steve from Leamington- not many drummers in Leamington.

R: And the rest is history! It also must’ve felt like a massive achievement to have released a full album after only being together for four years.

J: We’re just very lucky. Music’s pretty good at the moment, there are a lot of good new bands- especially ones on the heavier side, there’s just a really good scene around. I think we just benefitted from being there and always playing. By the looks of things Sam is about to disagree with me!

S: No! I agree!

R: Especially now there’s never been a more important time for the presence of music. There’s something distinct but oddly familiar about your sound- what draws you to heavy sounds and the punk movement?

J: We just both grew up playing in punk bands and playing heavier music. It’s just what we like. It’s fun to play live, it’s fun to write, you get to tour with your mates, it’s just the whole thing.

R: To round up the interview I had one thing to ask you James; from one Welshie to another what does it mean for you to have Welsh representation in music?

J: I think Wales is really killing it with the creative output and I think a lot of that is down to the Welsh government actually funding the arts properly. I know it’s still not great, but compared to England and a lot of other places it does make me miss living in Wales because that’s where I grew up. I could always go to workshops and gigs because there was funding for people to do those things, and it inspired me as a young child.

S: Can we also give Melin Melyn a shoutout, I love that band. They’re really cool, it seems there are loads of bands now coming out of Wales.

J: It’s sick. It’s a really great scene.

Beware Believers is now available to purchase and stream: